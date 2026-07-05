Marcos Baghdatis retired from tennis in 2019, and he has spoken to Tennis365 about the special connection he still has with Wimbledon.

During an illustrious 16-year career that began in 2003, Baghdatis won four ATP Tour singles titles, reached a career-high ranking of world No 8 and earned wins against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Cypriot star was a fan favourite on the ATP Tour, and he was a particularly popular figure at Wimbledon, with some of his standout moments taking place at the All England Club.

Five months after he was a finalist at the 2006 Australian Open, Baghdatis reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, where he lost to Nadal after beating a young Andy Murray and sixth seed Lleyton Hewitt.

At the 2007 Wimbledon Championships, Baghdatis downed David Nalbandian and Nikolay Davydenko before falling in an epic five-set quarter-final to Novak Djokovic, who was seeded fourth.

Baghdatis chose to end his career at Wimbledon in 2019 after receiving a wildcard, and he retired with a 22-14 record from his 14 main draw appearances at the historic major in London.

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In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Baghdatis spoke about the relationship he has with Wimbledon as he recalled the first tennis match he watched.

“The connection is, it’s just the first tournament I ever watched on TV when I was nine years old, or eight years old,” said Baghdatis.

“Yeah, the first match that I ever watched on TV was the final of Wimbledon 1992, Andre Agassi against [Goran] Ivanisevic. And as a child, the dream was always to compete at Wimbledon.

“I wanted, one day, to be in that Centre Court, that’s a dream. For every professional — maybe not every — but myself, the dream was to get there. And yeah, that’s the biggest connection you can have with a tournament.

“And whenever you enter the Millennium Building, when the car drops you off, you literally have goosebumps on you and you feel the goosebumps.

“Yeah, that’s the real connection that I had with Wimbledon and I always love going there.

“Even now, when I get invited to the invitational tournament, it’s just a nice feeling to go back and re-feel these emotions when you enter the building and when you step on the practice courts, you step on the match courts, just to play a fun tennis match.

“I think it’s just amazing and I feel pretty privileged to be able to still do that and have that connection with Wimbledon.”

Baghdatis will partner Xavier Malisse in the 2026 Gentleman’s Invitation doubles event at Wimbledon.

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