Former world No 8 Marcos Baghdatis has told Tennis365 that the tennis schedule is a “problem” while also revealing why he “hates players complaining” about the issue.

The tennis calendar has been a major talking point in 2025, with a range of high-profile players on the ATP and WTA tours criticising the length of the season, as well as the number of mandatory events and the expansion of several ATP/WTA 1000 events to 12 days.

Which players have complained about the tennis schedule?

Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud are among the top players who have voiced concerns about the tennis calendar this year.

ATP world No 1 Alcaraz and WTA world No 2 Swiatek, who have each won six Grand Slam titles, have been two of the most outspoken critics.

Alcaraz: “I’m the kind of player who thinks there is a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments and probably during the next few years gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments.

“So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way. Right now, they are showing up a lot of injuries because of the ball, because of the calendar, because of a lot of things.”

Swiatek: “I think we play too much and the schedule is crazy. I try to divide the year into each part of the season and focus on what’s coming up, otherwise it’s difficult.

“After a four-week preseason and eight-day vacation, if I look at the end of December and see what awaits me over the next 11 months, it’s overwhelming.

What did Marcos Baghdatis say about the schedule?

In an exclusive interview, Baghdatis was asked whether he agreed with players who have complained about the calendar.

“Listen, yes, I really do think it [the schedule] is a problem,” the 2006 Australian Open finalist told Tennis365. “I think that it’s been a while that it’s a problem, but I hate players complaining about it.

“And the reason why I hate when they complain about it is not because they complain, it’s because they have a union, they have an association, they have the PTPA now, that is there and that is fighting for them. Their voice is very strong and they can go to the PTPA and they can talk with them and find ways to make things better.

“You know, in our days, we didn’t have that association, so we could have complained as much as we wanted — nobody heard us. But right now, they do have it.

“And for me, that’s where I don’t understand the players. They have an association that was created by some of the players, like Novak [Djokovic] and Vasek Pospisil, and they have whatever they need to be able to go and negotiate with the tours and the tournaments.

“But they don’t do it, they only complain through media and interviews and all that. That’s where I find it a bit strange.

“For me, yeah, that’s where, whenever a player complains, I tell them: okay, you can change things, guys. I mean, it’s in your hands. It’s not in the hands of the tours or the tournaments, it’s in your hands. So why don’t you do it?”

