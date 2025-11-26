Marcos Baghdatis has revealed he is enjoying his retirement from tennis as he also looked back at the memories from his career that stick with him.

The Cypriot turned professional in 2003 and brought down the curtain on his illustrious career at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Matteo Berrettini in his last-ever match. He was a runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, won four ATP singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of world No 8.

In July 2012, Baghdatis married Karolina Sprem, a Croatian former tennis star who peaked at 17th in the WTA Rankings. Baghdatis and his wife have two daughters, Zahara and India, and a son named Zeus.

Since retiring, Baghdatis has appeared at exhibitions, including the Wimbledon invitational event and the Hurlingham exhibition.

Baghdatis, who is a sporting icon in his home country, opened the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy in Limassol, Cyprus last year.

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Baghdatis what his life has looked like since retiring from tennis and whether he is enjoying it.

“I enjoy [being retired] a lot,” Baghdatis began.

“I miss it also at the same time, but I enjoy it because I have a family, three beautiful children, healthy children and there is a lot of day-to-day stuff that we do with them, to see them grow, to see them being happy; that’s a nice life.

Exclusive Interviews

Marcos Baghdatis picks between Djokovic, Nadal & Federer as he reveals his toughest opponent

The inside story on Marcos Baghdatis’ tennis academy in Cyprus’ stunning City of Dreams resort

“That’s just a normal, simple, not hectic life like we used to have when we were travelling from place to place. Not so stressful… it is stressful, but in a different way (laughs). But yeah, it’s just lovely to be back home and to enjoy a simple life with not so much travelling.

“And not only thinking about myself like I used to as an athlete, because when you’re an athlete, you only think about yourself, and it’s only about you.

“Now, it’s not about us, it’s about the kids. And yeah, it’s just a bit different, but I really enjoy it.”

Asked about the memories that now stand out when he looks back on his career, Baghdatis referenced some of his Grand Slam runs as well as what he learned from playing the sport.

“It’s tough to say. You kind of, not forget it, but you don’t think about it as much,” Baghdatis said.

“But, I would say my run at the Australian Open [in 2006], my few runs at Wimbledon: quarter-finals, semi-finals, fourth round. And also in Australian Open, couple of times the fourth round.

“I mean there’s so many things, but I cannot choose one or two important memories. I think the memories are what you learn throughout these years in life, ups and downs.

“And I have feeling that my life is filled in that department, or that page of my story. I am filled with everything.”

At the 2006 Australian Open, Baghdatis — who was unseeded — upset top 10 stars Andy Roddick, Ivan Ljubicic and David Nalbandian in a stunning run to the final. He was beaten in four sets by Roger Federer in the title match.

READ NEXT: The defining ATP Tour rivalries of 2025 – ft. Alcaraz, Sinner, Medvedev, Zverev

