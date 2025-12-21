Former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam title hopes as he addressed how long the legendary Serbian will keep playing.

Since Djokovic secured a record-extending 24th Grand Slam men’s singles title at the 2023 US Open, the last eight majors have been shared by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Ken Rosewall holds the distinction of being the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history, having been 37 years, one month and 24 days old when he won the 1972 Australian Open.

Djokovic would break this record if he were to win a 25th major as he will turn 39 in May next year.

The Serb demonstrated remarkable longevity in 2025 as he finished the season as the world No 4 despite playing just 12 tournaments, having amassed a 39-11 (78%) record. Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams and won ATP 250 titles in Geneva and Athens.

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Baghdatis if he thinks Djokovic can add to his Grand Slam haul and whether the tennis icon is close to retirement.

“Year by year, it’s going less and less, the chances, that’s for sure,” the former world No 8 said.

“But he’s still there, he’s still in the top five players in the world, he’s still competing with the top two, even top three.

“So, he’s still there. But how long, I think depends only on him, depends especially on his mind, if he’s still enjoying it and playing at that level. If I was in his place, I would never retire either. But it all depends on him.”

The four-time ATP Tour titlist went on to add that he feels “it might become a bit harder” for players to compete at the top for as long as Djokovic due to the demands of the tennis schedule.

What is Marcos Baghdatis’ record against Novak Djokovic?

Baghdatis played from 2003 until 2019, and he faced Djokovic on eight occasions, with the matches spread between 2007 and 2015.

The Cypriot lost all eight of his encounters with Djokovic, although he won at least a set in five of the matches, including all three of their Grand Slam showdowns.

The 2006 Australian Open runner-up told Tennis365 that Djokovic reached a higher peak level than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I think, whenever I played Novak, [they were] pretty close matches. That’s my thinking. Maybe I’m wrong, but what’s what I remember,” Baghdatis said.

“But I think I once got a nice beating out of him, and it was in Indian Wells. It was a 6-1, 6-2 (6-1, 6-3), I came off the court and I felt the guy gave me a lesson.

“And I never felt like that with another player. I never felt like that with Roger or with Rafa, even when I was younger and I played Roger, I always felt like, ‘Next time I can beat him’. I always felt that.

“But with Novak it was… I didn’t have that feeling, especially after that match.”

