The Canadian Open final line-up is set, with two intriguing finals taking place on Thursday night.

An all-unseeded women’s singles final pits home favourite Victoria Mboko versus four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, while the men’s final pits 11th seed Karen Khachanov versus fourth seed Ben Shelton.

There have been plenty of big talking points over the past fortnight, including in the semi-finals that saw these four players reach the final.

Teen star Mboko stunned ninth seed Elena Rybakina to reach the championship match, whereas Khachanov saved a match point to stun Alexander Zverev in the men’s event.

The Montreal final between Mboko and Osaka will start at 18:00 local time, while the men’s final between Khachanov and Shelton in Toronto begins at 19:30 local time.

Here, we look at the prize money all four finalists will be competing for.

Women’s singles prize money

The final between Mboko and Osaka in Montreal is just the seventh all-unseeded Tier 1/WTA 1000 final since 1990, though there is plenty of anticipation.

Home favourite Mboko is looking to become just the third Canadian in the Open Era to triumph at the tournament, while Osaka is looking for her first tour-level triumph since the 2021 Australian Open.

A total of 1,000 ranking points will be at stake for both women, who have already sealed significant surges up the WTA Rankings post-tournament, though a huge chunk of prize money is at stake.

Whoever triumphs will be awarded a staggering $752,275 in winnings, the biggest payout ever awarded to a Canadian Open women’s singles champion.

The champion’s prize money has increased by almost 44% from 2024, when Jessica Pegula received $523,485 for her victory.

Meanwhile, the women’s singles runner-up will receive $391,600 in Montreal this year.

Regardless of the result, the prize money will provide a significant boost to Mboko in particular.

The 18-year-old has earned $458,001 across her career to date, a figure that would be more than doubled should she triumph.

Osaka has already earned a staggering $22,772,890 in career earnings, ranking her 21st in the all-time WTA prize money list.

Men’s singles prize money

The men’s singles final between Khachanov and Shelton represents a significant opportunity for both men to get their hands on a prestigious Masters 1000 title.

It has been almost seven years since 11th seed Khachanov lifted his sole Masters crown at the 2018 Paris Indoors, and victory would mark the longest gap ever between a first and second Masters victory.

Meanwhile, Shelton will look to win his first Masters 1000 title and the biggest title of his career, with this being the first time the 22-year-old has reached a final at this level.

Both men will make significant rankings moves should they triumph, though a stunning prize money payout is up for grabs between the two as well.

The champion will receive an impressive $1,124,380 in winnings, which, much like in the women’s draw, is the biggest payout in Canadian Open’s men’s singles history.

Alexei Popyrin received $1,049,460 for his triumph in 2024, meaning this year’s money has increased by around 7% this summer.

The runner-up will be awarded $597,890 in winnings, slightly up from the $573,090 won by beaten finalist Andrey Rublev twelve months ago.

Khachanov has earned $19,983,161 across his career to date, while Shelton has so far earned $8,047,135 during his career.

