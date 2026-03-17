Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu are the highest-ranked players to pull out of each draw in Miami

The number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Miami Open has risen to 20 across both the men’s and women’s singles draws on the eve of the tournament.

By Saturday, 13 players had pulled out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament in South Florida, with Holger Rune, Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova the biggest names to withdraw.

Since then, five women and two men have joined the list, with Novak Djokovic — the world No 3 and a five-time Miami Open champion — the most notable.

Four players have withdrawn since the draws were made, with Emma Raducanu one of three women to pull out following the women’s singles draw on Sunday.

Both the ATP and WTA tournaments in Miami feature 96 players. Main draw action at the 2026 Miami Open will begin today (Tuesday) with the women’s singles event, while the men’s tournament will get underway on Wednesday.

This will be the 41st edition of the tournament, which has been staged at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jakub Mensik are the reigning Miami Open singles champions, with the duo having each claimed their maiden title at the event last year.

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WTA Miami Open withdrawal list

A total of 13 players have withdrawn from the Miami Open women’s singles event, including Raducanu, Emma Navarro and Maya Joint — who would have been seeded.

Navarro pulled out before the draw was made, while Raducanu — who is suffering from illness — and Joint, followed after the draw.

Decorated Czech stars Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova all ruled themselves out prior to the draw.

Emma Raducanu (world No 23) – replaced by lucky loser

(world No 23) – replaced by lucky loser Emma Navarro (world No 27) – replaced by Zhang Shuai

(world No 27) – replaced by Zhang Shuai Maya Joint (world No 31) – replaced by lucky loser

(world No 31) – replaced by lucky loser Lois Boisson (world No 38) – replaced by Katie Boulter

(world No 38) – replaced by Katie Boulter Marketa Vondrousova (world No 43) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 43) – replaced by Julia Grabher Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Simona Waltert

(world No 52) – replaced by Simona Waltert Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by lucky loser

(world No 56) – replaced by lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova (world No 57) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva

(world No 57) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva Daria Kasatkina (world No 64) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse

(world No 64) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse Oleksandra Oliynykova (world No 66) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 66) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Julia Grabher (world No 85) – replaced by Dalma Galfi

(world No 85) – replaced by Dalma Galfi Karolina Pliskova (world No 260) – replaced by Alycia Parks

(world No 260) – replaced by Alycia Parks Wang Yafan (world No 359 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

ATP Miami Open withdrawal list

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner who was a runner-up in Miami last year, was forced to withdraw from this year’s event due to a shoulder injury.

Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor would also have been seeded, but they ruled themselves well before the tournament having also missed Indian Wells.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo is the only man to pull out since the draw was made, taking the total number of withdrawals from the men’s event to seven.

Novak Djokovic (world No 3) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley

(world No 3) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley Holger Rune (world No 28) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

(world No 28) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor (world No 29) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 29) – replaced by James Duckworth Jaume Munar (world No 35) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 35) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Lorenzo Sonego (world No 62) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic

(world No 62) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic Juan Manuel Cerundolo (world No 71) – replaced by lucky loser

(world No 71) – replaced by lucky loser Jerry Shang (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by James Duckworth

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