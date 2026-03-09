While the Indian Wells Open is ongoing, six players have already pulled out of the Miami Open, while there is uncertainty over the participation of Coco Gauff.

The Miami Open is the second leg of the US Sunshine Double in March following Indian Wells, and three players have withdrawn from both the men’s and women’s singles events in Florida.

There were 17 players who pulled out across both singles events in Indian Wells before the draws were made, while a further two players withdrew before their opening matches.

Main draw action at the 2026 Miami Open, which will be the 41st edition of the event, will take place from 17-29 March after the conclusion of the Indian Wells Open on 15 March.

The combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament in Miami has been held on outdoor hard courts at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2019.

Both the men’s and women’s singles draws at the Miami Open feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who each receive an opening round bye.

WTA Miami Open withdrawal list

World No 37 Lois Boisson is the highest-ranked player who was on the original Miami Open women’s singles entry list to withdraw from the event.

The 22-year-old Frenchwoman also missed the Indian Wells Open, and she has not competed since September due to injury. Her place in the main draw has been taken by world No 64 Katie Boulter.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Katie Boulter

(world No 37) – replaced by Katie Boulter Oleksandra Oliynykova (world No 73) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 73) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

ATP Miami Open withdrawal list

Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Jaume Munar all withdrew from the Indian Wells Open, and the trio will also miss the Miami Open.

Rune and Griekspoor were projected to be seeded in Miami based on their current ranking positions.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

(world No 18) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 25) – replaced by James Duckworth Jaume Munar (world No 36) replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 36) replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

Will Coco Gauff play?

Coco Gauff remains signed up to play in Miami, but there is some uncertainty over her presence at the event after she retired in her Indian Wells third round match against Alex Eala due to an arm injury.

The world No 4 was unable to continue when trailing 2-6, 0-2 against Eala and revealed afterwards that the “nerve-related” issue in her arm was a “scary feeling.”

“I guess a simple way to put it, it felt like a firework was going off inside of my arm, and then my whole arm felt like it was on fire,” the 21-year-old American told reporters.

“We’re going to figure out what it is tomorrow, but based off the feeling, being told that it’s probably something nerve-related. Never had anything like this before, never felt anything, a sensation like this before.

“And then as the match played, it got progressively worse, even when I wasn’t using my arm on shots that I wasn’t even using my left arm for.

“It was feeling like fireworks at times. Yeah, it was a scary feeling, but yeah, I don’t know.”

The two-time Grand Slam champion confirmed that she would have an MRI scan and declared she “should be fine” for the Miami Open.

“We’re going tomorrow to get an MRI and to see what’s going on,” Gauff said.

“Good news is they don’t think it’s going to be like a long-term type of situation, so I should be fine for Miami. Yeah, we’ve just got to figure out exactly what it is and, I guess, how to prevent it in the future.”

