The men’s singles draw at the Miami Open has blown wide open with a string of big names falling early, and rising star Martin Landaluce is among those taking the chance to well and truly sign.

Having already beaten two seeded players at the Miami Open, world No 151 Landaluce pulled off another significant scalp at the Masters 1000 event, battling past 32nd seed Sebastian Korda 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 to reach the last eight.

The Spaniard saved a match point to stun Korda on Tuesday and has long been recognised as one of the brightest prospects in men’s tennis.

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Who is Martin Landaluce?

Born in Madrid in January 2006, Landaluce has remained based in Spain throughout his junior career, and is one of a string of high-profile talents emerging from the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Landaluce has long been recognised as one of the most promising talents in Spanish tennis, with the 20-year-old reaching a career-high of 110th in the ATP Rankings in October 2025.

He also qualified for the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2025, though he was beaten in all three of his round-robin matches in Jeddah.

Landaluce most notably beat Gilles-Arnaud Bailly to lift the 2022 US Open boys’ singles title, and he is already a two-time champion on the ATP Challenger Tour.

The Spaniard made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2025 Australian Open, though he had lost in qualifying at the four major events held since then.

At Masters 1000 level, Landaluce reached the second round of the Miami Open back in 2024 and also reached that stage of the Cincinnati Open back in 2025.

He has also competed at the Madrid Open every year since 2024, though he has yet to win his first main-draw match at his home Masters event.

Miami Open breakthrough

Landaluce came through qualifying to reach the main draw in Miami, beating two qualifying seeds — 22nd seed Mackenzie McDonald and third seed Thiago Agustin Tirante — to reach the main draw.

The world No 151 then beat home favourite Marcos Giron in the opening round of the main draw, before a shock three-set win over 17th seed Luciano Darderi in round two.

Landaluce then stunned 14th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the fourth round, before his battling win over 32nd seed Korda on Tuesday afternoon.

He is in the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event for the first time, and will face 21st seed Jiri Lehecka in the last eight.

What has he achieved in Miami?

By reaching the last eight, Landaluce is now the first player born in 2006 to reach the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event.

And, the 20-year-old is now set for an impressive new high in the ATP Rankings.

Landaluce is currently projected to rise 48 places to a new career-high of world No 103, as per the ATP Live Rankings, though this is dependent on results elsewhere.

However, should he shock another seed in the form of Lehecka to reach the semi-final in Miami, he would be guaranteed to crack the top 100 for the first time — and potentially even rise inside the top 70.

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