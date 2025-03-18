Indian Wells is done and dusted, and the Miami Open is set to get underway this week – with the biggest WTA stars all in action.

Ahead of the final hard-court event of the spring, we cast an eye on what could await for the event’s key players.

Swiatek freed up

Iga Swiatek has not reached a final since the 2024 French Open, and has been subject to much criticism for her on-court behaviour in her Indian Wells semi-final defeat to Mirra Andreeva.

However, her public statement on Monday, coupled with less pressure in Miami than in Indian Wells, could free up the Pole and make her incredibly dangerous.

The 2022 Miami Open champion, Swiatek knows how to play well at this tournament and, with just fourth-round showing to defend, has the chance to earn some big ranking points.

Swiatek’s campaign will likely start against Caroline Garcia and could pit her against 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round; in Indian Wells, she dropped a combined four games versus both.

Swiatek would be a significant favourite against 27th seed Elise Mertens in round three and, though a quarter-final against fifth seed Madison Keys is tricky, there’s a sense she can do some real damage.

Gauff’s good draw

Once again, third seed Coco Gauff finds herself in the top half of the draw with Aryna Sabalenka – though the American was beaten in the fourth round in Indian Wells.

While her draw here may not necessarily be easy on paper, it does feel manageable.

Gauff is a warm favourite to beat either Sofia Kenin or Petra Kvitova in her opener, and that would likely be followed by a third-round against 28th seed Maria Sakkari – who she beat in Tennis Paradise.

A projected fourth-round clash against 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova could prove tricky – the Russian was a semi-finalist last year – though you sense this is not the trickiest test for the 21-year-old.

A run to the title may be a push considering the recent return of her forehand and serve struggles, but a better showing in Miami than in Indian Wells should be expected.

Can Raducanu turn around her season?

Having skipped the Miami Open in 2024, this tournament should feel like a free hit for Emma Raducanu.

However, having gone 3-6 for the season so far – and falling back to world No 60 in the WTA Rankings – this feels like a significant event for the Brit in and attempt to find some much-needed confidence.

On paper, Raducanu should be the favourite for her opening-round match against Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii.

The 19-year-old is IMG-backed and has a bucketload of talent, but Raducanu’s experience and skill should be enough for her to get over the line.

With no points to defend, there is an opportunity for a huge rankings surge here – but the draw gods have not been too kind.

Should she beat Ishii, she would face eighth seed Emma Navarro in round two, and it is tricky to see her passing that test should it arise.

WTA Tour News

Iga Swiatek makes ‘deeply upset’ confession over No 1 ranking in heartfelt post

Who is Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open Round 1 opponent? Japanese prodigy Sayaka Ishii

Andreeva’s Sunshine Double

Only four women have ever won both Indian Wells and Miami in the same year – can Andreeva make it five?

The odds would seem against her considering how few women have achieved it over the years – but then few would have backed her to triumph in both Dubai and Indian Wells.

Riding a 12-match win streak, the 17-year-old is the 11th seed in Miami and could face 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Anisimova is currently the only woman other than Andreeva to win a WTA 1000 title this year, and that could be followed by a clash against eighth seed Navarro – and then fourth seed Pegula in the last eight.

This is Andreeva’s Miami Open debut and it is hard to know exactly what to expect, though it would not be a shock if the exertions of the past few weeks catch up to her.

Sabalenka’s revenge?

World No 1 Sabalenka has never made it past the Miami Open quarter-finals, but will her Indian Wells final defeat to Andreeva provide extra motivation?

The Belarusian has a good draw early on, with a fourth-round battle against 14th seed and reigning champion Danielle Collins a fun possibility.

Potential quarter-final opponents include seventh seed Elena Rybakina – runner-up the past two years – and ninth seed Zheng Qinwen, both women facing their respective struggles in 2025.

A run to the last four should be the bare minimum for the top seed – and it could be time for her to finally win one of these two ‘Sunshine Double’ titles.

Read Next: WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh: Keys No 1, Andreeva moves ahead of Swiatek, Gauff with work to do