Alex Eala battled her way through to the third round of the Miami Open on Thursday, and the 31st seed’s draw has opened up significantly at the WTA 1000 event.

The Filipina is under some pressure in Miami this year, with semi-final points to defend from last year’s breakout run, though she battled past Laura Siegemund in a tense three-set encounter to start her 2026 campaign with victory.

Now, Eala faces an intriguing test against tour veteran and world No 50 Magda Linette, who pulled off the shock of the tournament so far in round two.

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Linette stunned Swiatek

When the draw was made last Sunday, all eyes were on a potential rematch between Eala and Iga Swiatek, twelve months on from the 20-year-old’s stunning win over the Pole at this event.

Eala and Swiatek were projected to meet in round three, though Linette recorded one of the best wins of her career to stun her compatriot on Thursday, beating Swiatek 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

“I was just trying to focus to hold my serve first, to get a little more ahead and keep being ahead all the time,” said Linette, speaking to Tennis Channel.

“Then you might get a chance here or there, and eventually I did. That’s what was the most important.”

Prior to victory over Swiatek, the world No 50 had beaten Varvara Gracheva in three sets in the opening round.

Career highlights

Linette is currently ranked 50th in the world, but she previously reached a career-high of world No 19 back in March 2023.

That came just weeks after her best-ever run at a Grand Slam tournament, with the Pole reaching the semi-final of the 2023 Australian Open, ultimately falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The 34-year-old has reached eight WTA Tour singles finals and is the winner of three tour-level titles, first triumphing at the Bronx Open back in 2019.

Linette then triumphed at the Hua Hin Championships back in 2020, before lifting the Prague Open title in 2024.

She is currently coached by compatriot and former world No 2 Agnieszka Radwanska, one of the greatest Polish tennis players of all time.

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth career meeting between Linette and Eala, with the Pole holding a narrow 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head.

Linette beat Eala in the opening round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, back when the Filipina was a teenager, and then prevailed when they met in round one of the Nottingham Open last June.

However, it was Eala who prevailed in their most recent meeting, convincingly beating Linette 6-3, 6-2 in the Auckland Open quarter-final this January.

When will this match take place?

An official court placement and projected start time are yet to be confirmed for Eala and Linette’s match.

However, with the two having been in action on Thursday, they will not take to the court for their round-three clash until Saturday.

The winner of this match is projected to face 13th seed Karolina Muchova in round four, though the Czech has not yet taken to the court in Miami due to heavy rain delays earlier in the event.

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