The Miami Open has gotten off to a rather disrupted start in 2026, with heavy rain delays across the opening days of action and a string of big-name withdrawals from the tournament.

As of Tuesday (March 17), 20 players had withdrawn from the men’s and women’s singles draws, and that number has risen to 21 following ATP world No 5 Lorenzo Musetti’s decision to pull out of the event on Tuesday night.

Here, we round up every single player who has now withdrawn from the combined ATP and WTA 1000 event, with some high-profile stars not in action in Miami this fortnight.

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ATP Tour withdrawal list

World No 5 and two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Musetti was set to be the fourth seed in Miami, though he withdrew after the draw was made.

The Italian was forced to retire injured against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open quarter-final back in January, and did not return to action until Indian Wells two weeks ago — though he was beaten in his opening match.

Musetti is now out of Miami and is likely prioritising the clay swing, where he has big points to defend, with a lucky loser set to replace him; this lucky loser will receive a bye into round two.

The biggest name missing from the men’s singles draw is Djokovic, the world No 3 and 2025 Miami runner-up, with the six-time champion out following his Indian Wells fourth-round run.

Long-term injury absence Holger Rune is also out of the event, with world No 29 Tallon Griekspoor one of four top-30 players currently absent.

The eight players out are:

Novak Djokovic (world No 3) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley

(world No 3) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley Lorenzo Musetti (world No 5) – replaced by lucky loser

(world No 5) – replaced by lucky loser Holger Rune (world No 28) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

(world No 28) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor (world No 29) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 29) – replaced by James Duckworth Jaume Munar (world No 35) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 35) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Lorenzo Sonego (world No 62) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic

(world No 62) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic Juan Manuel Cerundolo (world No 71) – replaced by Thiago Agustín Tirante (lucky loser)

(world No 71) – replaced by Thiago Agustín Tirante (lucky loser) Jerry Shang (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by James Duckworth

WTA Tour withdrawal list

No further women have withdrawn from the Miami Open WTA event since Monday, which may come as some relief to the tournament, considering the sheer volume of players out.

A staggering 13 women have withdrawn from the event, with world No 23 and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu among the most prominent.

Raducanu withdrew due to ongoing health concerns connected to a virus picked up last month, with the Brit having struggled during her Indian Wells campaign in California a fortnight ago.

She is one of three Grand Slam women’s singles champions set to be absent, with Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova also missing the WTA 1000 event.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova is also out, with the Czech appearing to suffer a setback in her recovery from injury, with Lois Boisson and Daria Kasatkina among other notable absentees.

The 13 players out are:

Emma Raducanu (world No 23) – replaced by Darja Semeņistaja (lucky loser)

(world No 23) – replaced by Darja Semeņistaja (lucky loser) Emma Navarro (world No 27) – replaced by Zhang Shuai

(world No 27) – replaced by Zhang Shuai Maya Joint (world No 31) – replaced by Ella Seidel (lucky loser)

(world No 31) – replaced by Ella Seidel (lucky loser) Lois Boisson (world No 38) – replaced by Katie Boulter

(world No 38) – replaced by Katie Boulter Marketa Vondrousova (world No 43) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 43) – replaced by Julia Grabher Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Simona Waltert

(world No 52) – replaced by Simona Waltert Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova (lucky loser)

(world No 56) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova (lucky loser) Veronika Kudermetova (world No 57) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva

(world No 57) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva Daria Kasatkina (world No 64) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse

(world No 64) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse Oleksandra Oliynykova (world No 66) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 66) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Julia Grabher (world No 85) – replaced by Dalma Galfi

(world No 85) – replaced by Dalma Galfi Karolina Pliskova (world No 260) – replaced by Alycia Parks

(world No 260) – replaced by Alycia Parks Wang Yafan (world No 359 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

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