Russian former WTA star Anna Chakvetadze has hailed Mirra Andreeva’s character and potential as she expressed her belief that her young compatriot “will shine at the Grand Slams.”

Andreeva, a former world No 1 Junior, has long been tipped for special things, with many in the tennis world viewing the 18-year-old as a future WTA No 1 and Grand Slam winner.

Legendary coach Rick Macci, who has worked with five players who became world No 1, confidently told Tennis365 last year that he expects Andreeva to reach “double digits” for Grand Slam titles.

Andreeva is already an elite player; she is currently ranked ninth and reached her career-high ranking of fifth in July last year.

The Russian has won three WTA Tour singles titles, having lifted her maiden title at the WTA 250 event in Iasi in 2024 and claimed back-to-back WTA 1000 crowns in Dubai and Indian Wells in early 2025 (before her 18th birthday).

The 18-year-old has recorded 10 wins over opponents ranked in the top 10 and has beaten Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina — three leading stars of women’s tennis — twice each.

Andreeva’s best Grand Slam result to date was reaching the semi-finals at the 2024 French Open, while she was a quarter-finalist at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the summer of 2025.

What did Anna Chakvetadze say about Mirra Andreeva?

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Chakvetadze how close Andreeva is to challenging Sabalenka, Swiatek and Coco Gauff for Grand Slam titles.

“Mirra only needs to improve a few small details in her game,” the former world No 5 said.

“She is already a very high-quality, strong player, even despite a slight dip in form towards the end of the [2025] season.

“What I like most about her is that she is a real fighter. She doesn’t like to lose, and I believe that makes her highly motivated to keep improving.

Exclusive Interviews

Ex-WTA star Anna Chakvetadze reflects on her standout memories – and a match fans still talk about

Emma Raducanu’s targets laid out by Grand Slam winner after troubled start to 2026

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Her game is quite solid and safe for now, but we have already seen that she can beat players like Swiatek and Sabalenka — she has done it at big tournaments. That shows her potential very clearly. She just needs a few adjustments to gain even more confidence in her game.

“She has strong character, and if she stays motivated and focuses not on what she already achieved, but on continuous improvement, I truly believe she can get there.”

Chakvetadze went on to urge Andreeva not to be overly demanding of herself to the point it becomes “destructive.”

“She is very demanding of herself, and I understand that very well,” the eight-time WTA title winner continued.

“The most important thing is that this self-criticism does not become destructive.

“Sometimes being strict with yourself helps, but during longer difficult periods, it’s important to allow yourself some freedom, to feel support, positivity and motivation from the outside.

“I truly believe that Mirra will find her own path and that she will shine at the Grand Slams.”

Anna Chakvetadze’s career

Like Andreeva, Chakvetadze — who made her WTA Tour debut at age 16 in 2003 — knows what it is like to make a big impression at a young age.

The Russian won her biggest title at the 2006 Kremlin Cup when she was 19 before reaching the US Open semi-finals and peaking at fifth in the world the following year, when she was 20.

Chakvetadze’s illustrious career was cut short due to a chronic back injury in 2013, when she was just 26.

READ NEXT: 2026 WTA Adelaide International entry list, prize money, ranking points, key dates: Pegula, Keys lead field

