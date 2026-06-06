Mirra Andreeva has won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and she will go home with a trophy, a large chunk of ranking points and a big prize cheque.

The teenager reached the semi-final at Roland Garros as a 17-year-old on her debut two years ago and now she has gone two better by being the last woman standing in Paris after defeating qualifier Maja Chwalinska, 6-3, 6-1.

The 19-year-old started the match as the overwhelming favourite and, after a nervy start from both players with the wind causing havoc, the Russian took control and dominated to claim a 6-3, 6-0 win in her first Grand Slam final.

With the win, Andreeva became the fourth youngest woman to win the French Open and has reaffirmed her position as one of the players who could go on to dominate women’s tennis in the coming year.

The youngster’s run has given her a big points boost in the WTA Rankings and, although Chwalinska will be disappointed with her display in the final, she will go home as one of the biggest winners in the rankings.

WTA Points Earned

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings and it means players have to defend the points they earned from the corresponding tournament/period 12 months ago. They then earn points back for every victory during the tournament.

Andreeva reached the quarter-final last year so dropped 430 points when the tournament got underway, but picked up 2,000 points for winning the Grand Slam. It means she will add 1,570 points to her tally when the rankings are updated on Monday.

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The teenager climbed two places to No 6 in the Live Rankings with her run to the final and she will remain there despite winning the title, although she is now just 97 points behind Amanda Anisimova in fifth place.

Chwalinska started the 2026 season at No 133 in the rankings and worked her way up to No 114 ahead of the French Open, which gave her a spot in the qualifying draw.

She had 51 points to defend from 12 months ago, but that was nothing compared to the 1,340 she earned for finishing runner-up (1,300 for reaching the final and 40 for qualifying).

The Pole has surged 93 places to No 21 in the rankings.

Prize Money Earned In Paris

Andreeva had collected $2,126,599 in 2026 alone and her career total stood at $9,671,731 before the tournament.

The 19-year-old received a prize cheque of $3,272,137 (€2,800,000/£2,416,908).

Chwalinska had a mere $861,237 in career earnings before the French Open with $114,498 of that coming in 2026 and she revealed during the earlier rounds that she didn’t have enough money to secure her extended stay at her hotel following her unexpected run before a Polish company came to her rescue.

Well, she can now pay for her own stay as she has now doubled her earnings, as she has received $1,636,068 (€1,400,000/£1,208,454) for her fairytale run.