Esteemed tennis coach Rick Macci has lauded the talent of Mirra Andreeva and backed the teenage star to win the 2025 US Open title.

Andreeva, who has been at a career-high ranking of world No 5 since July, is enjoying an excellent 2025 season.

In February and March, Andreeva won consecutive hard-court WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Indian Wells — her biggest titles to date.

The 18-year-old recorded five of her six top 10 wins this year during these title runs, including victories over Iga Swiatek (twice) and Aryna Sabalenka.

The Russian also made successive quarter-finals at the clay-court 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome before making the last eight at both the French Open and Wimbledon. Andreeva achieved her best Grand Slam result to date at the 2024 French Open, where she made the semi-finals.

Macci knows what a future champion looks like, having coached five players who went on to become world No 1: Jennifer Capriati, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

The seven-time USPTA national coach of the year spoke exclusively to Tennis365 about Andreeva ahead of the US Open.

“I called this a couple of years ago, I knew where this was going. She (Andreeva) is gonna be number one, she’s my pick to win the US Open,” Macci said.

“I think on hard courts, her movement is 20 to 25% better than on clay. I think she gets in and out of the corners better on the hard-court, and she uses the forehand slice.

“And I know a lot of coaches don’t like the kids or people to do that, but listen, the game is very different than even six years ago, 10 years ago.

“The game is so much faster and quicker, the ball speed, movement’s a premium, stroke mechanics is at an all-time high and you gotta have the forehand slice!

“I counted one match against Sabalenka, she did it over 30 times when she was out wide to live another day. She resets the point, but what she does different, she’s resetting the point low. She’s hitting the ball back with underspin.

“When you keep it out of the strike zone… so here’s Andreeva, that’s a part of her toolbox, that’s a part of her playbook, she chips the ball and keeps it in play where a lot of people reset it with topspin — and I’m not saying that’s wrong — but the people can step up and drive it from the shoulder. So when you keep it low, she lives another day.

“So that’s one piece that I love about her game. And she’ll throw in the drop shot, a lob and she’ll throw in the backhand slice and she’s not afraid to volley and take the ball out of the air.

“So she checks all the boxes in my book. Number one, for sure, is around the corner and she’s my pick to win the US Open.”

Andreeva has not played a singles match since sustaining a left ankle injury in her 6-7(5), 4-6 loss to McCartney Kessler in the third round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on July 31. The issue forced her to pull out of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

The Russian returned to action for the US Open mixed doubles event, where she and partner defeated the Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic before suffering a 1-4, 1-4 quarter-final loss to Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Andreeva will face world No 71 Alycia Parks in the opening round of the US Open.

