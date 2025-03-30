The Sunshine Double has been completed with Aryna Sabalenka crowned champion at the Miami Open after she defeated home favourite Jessica Pegula in the final.

Reigning world No 1 Sabalenka won her eighth WTA 1000 title with a commanding 7-5, 6-2 victory over Pegula as she claimed her second title of the 2025 season following her success at the Brisbane International at the start of the year.

She also came agonisingly close at the Australian Open and Indian Wells Open when she finished runner-up to Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva respectively.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is now 23-4 this season while Pegula is 20–6 having won the ATX Open at the beginning of March.

Both finalists left with a good haul of points while there was disappointment for several big-name players following their early exits from the tournament.

WTA Points Earned

Sabalenka was a BIG winner as she only had 65 points to defend from 2024 following her poor performance.

Winners at all WTA 1000 event receive 1,000 points and Sabalenka thus had a net gain of 935 points, which has helped her to increase her lead over Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings.

The Belarusian now sits on 10,541 points for a 3,071-point lead over the five-time Grand Slam winner with Coco Gauff well adrift in third place and Pegula now within striking distance of her fellow American.

Pegula won 650 points for finishing runner-up, although she dropped 215 points from 2024.

Jasmine Paolini and Alex Eala were the two semi-finalists and they rewarded with 390 points while Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Magda Linette and Zheng Qinwen earned 215 points after exiting in the quarter-finals.

Gauff, reigning Australian Open winner Keys, 2024 Miami Open finalists Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina, and Indian Wells champion Andreeva were some of the star players who didn’t reach the business end of the Florida event.

WTA News

WTA Rankings Winners & Losers after Miami Open: Raducanu top 50, Eala +65, Sabalenka hits new milestone

Emma Raducanu form draws Andy Murray comparison as ex-WTA star makes bold assertion

American pair Gauff and Collins lost in the fourth round and they earned 120 points and latter took a massive hit as she was defending 1,000 points from her 2024 title run. She is set to slip outside the top 20 of the rankings.

Keys and Andreeva lost in the third round and picked up 65 points while Rybakina lost a round earlier so only earned 10 points.

WTA Prize Money Earned

Sabalenka earned $599,625 for finishing runner-up in Indian Wells and she collected a cool $1,124,380 for her title run at the Miami Open. She has surged to No 1 in the top prize money earners on the WTA Tour in 2025.

As the runner-up, Pegula received $597,890 in Miami and that will take the world No 4’s 2025 prize money earnings to past the $1m mark.

Paolini and Eala earned $332,160 for their runs to the last eight and for the latter that is a big pay day as her career prize money was $498,901 before the Miami Open.

Quarter-finalists Swiatek, Raducanu, Linette and Zheng added $189,075 to their prize money totals while Gauff and Collins also cracked the $100,000 total as they earned $103,225.

Andreeva earned $1,127,500 in Indian Wells, but she went home with $60,440 after her Miami exit along with Keys. The American collected A$3,500,000 (US$2,198,928) when she won the Australian Open.