Another day has passed in the tennis world, and as we count down to the ATP 1000 event in Monte Carlo, the tournament’s draw has been revealed.

Whilst the likes of Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper have opted out of the event, Carlos Alcaraz – the defending champion – and Jannik Sinner look set to get their clay-court season underway.

On the WTA side, Iga Swiatek has concluded her training block at the Rafa Nadal Academy alongside new coach Francisco Roig, as well as Nadal himself.

Monte-Carlo Masters draw revealed

World No 1 Alcaraz could face a sentimental first-round clash against the retiring Stan Wawrinka, should the 2014 champion get past Sebastian Baez. Alcaraz is coming off a surprise loss against Sebastian Baez at the Miami Open. If the seedings hold, Alcaraz could meet Frances Tiafoe in the third round and Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Jannik Sinner, chasing the world No 1 ranking, will open against either Ugo Humbert or French teenager Moise Kouame, with a potential third-round meeting against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Francisco Cerundolo, and a projected quarter-final showdown with Felix Auger-Aliassime or Casper Ruud.

Elsewhere, third seed Alexander Zverev heads a difficult section containing the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Zverev could meet Rublev in the third round and Medvedev in the quarter-finals, with the winner likely facing Sinner in the semis for a spot in the final.

Read more: Monte Carlo Masters draw: Alcaraz could face three-time major champion as Sinner lands in Zverev, Medvedev half

Sinner unfazed by potential return to No 1

Sinner enters the Monte-Carlo Masters looking to carry the momentum from his historic Sunshine Double victory into the clay-court season. Despite being just 1,190 points behind world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian’s focus remains on winning matches and improving his game rather than chasing the top ranking.

The one-week Masters event, as well as the Madrid event, will be ones lacking their usual pressure, given that the Italian was unable to play either event last year – due to accepting a 90-day ban for failing two doping tests.

Read more: Jannik Sinner downplays world No 1 chances as he aims for ‘positive’ clay-court season

Tennis News

Monte Carlo Masters draw: Alcaraz could face three-time major champion as Sinner lands in Zverev, Medvedev half

Nick Kyrgios details French Open and Wimbledon plans, seeks a ‘really, really high level of tennis’ on return

Swiatek concludes training with new coach, alongside Rafael Nadal

Swiatek has embarked on a fresh chapter in her career following a difficult start to the 2026 season. After a string of frustrating results and a second-round exit at the Miami Open, she announced her split from coach Wim Fissette, who had been part of her team since October 2024.

The Pole has now turned her attention to rebuilding under new coach Francisco Roig, long-time member of Rafael Nadal’s team, and has received hands-on guidance from the Spaniard himself during training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

In her social media post after the conclusion of her training block, she thanked the tennis legend for the support in helping her “feel at home.”

Looking ahead, Swiatek will compete next at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which takes place from April 13 – 19.

Tsitsipas admits feeling ‘really hurt’ by former coach’s comments

Tsitsipas has spoken candidly about the impact of his short-lived partnership with Goran Ivanisevic, revealing that the coach’s public criticisms ‘really hurt.’ Reflecting on the experience, Tsitsipas said he didn’t see any value in Ivanisevic’s approach and felt it was the wrong tactic to push him as hard as the Croat did.

In addition to his actions whilst installed as coach, Ivanisevic – shortly after separating – took to several media outlets to disparage his former student’s attitude towards his mental and physical strength.

“I was really hurt. I never expected that a coach could do that to me, and the worst thing is what he said was not true,” the former world No 3 told The Times.

He explained that his fitness issues were due to injury, not a lack of effort, and that he had not been practising properly for over two weeks. “It was like he kicked me when I was already down,” he added.

Read more: Stefanos Tsitsipas says Goran Ivanisevic’s scathing comments ‘really hurt’