The total number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters has risen to 11 after a Masters 1000 champion pulled out on the third day of the event.

By Thursday, six players had withdrawn from the first clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season, with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic among this cohort.

The Monte Carlo Masters is staged at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France — 150 metres from Monaco’s border.

Main draw action at this year’s Monte Carlo Masters — which is the 119th edition of the event — began on Sunday 5 May, and it will conclude with the final on Sunday 12 May.

Monte Carlo is one of just two Masters tournaments to still use the one-week, 56-player format (the Paris Masters is the other).

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion, having defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 championship match to win his maiden title in the Principality.

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2026 Monte Carlo Masters withdrawals

Jakub Mensik was due to face Fabian Marozsan in the first round in Monte Carlo on Tuesday, but he pulled out shortly before the match due to a toe injury.

The 20-year-old Czech, who won the 2025 Miami Open and is currently ranked 26th, was replaced by lucky loser Damir Dzumhur.

Mensik is the fourth player to pull out after the draw was made but before their opening match, following Frances Tiafoe, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Kamil Majchrzak.

There are seven players currently in the top 30 of the ATP Rankings who have withdrawn, while world No 8 Ben Shelton did not sign up for the event.

Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Sebastian Baez

– replaced by Sebastian Baez Taylor Fritz (world No 9) – replaced by Terence Atmane

– replaced by Terence Atmane Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 17) – replaced by Marton Fucsovics

– replaced by Marton Fucsovics Frances Tiafoe (world No 20) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi

– replaced by Matteo Arnaldi Jack Draper (world No 25) – replaced by Daniel Altmaier

– replaced by Daniel Altmaier Jakub Mensik (world No 26) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur

– replaced by Damir Dzumhur Arthur Fils (world No 28) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic

– replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic Jaume Munar (world No 37) – replaced by Ethan Quinn

– replaced by Ethan Quinn Sebastian Korda (world No 41) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

– replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 56)

Kamil Majchrzak (world No 60)

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