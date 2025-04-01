With the Sunshine Double done and dusted, all eyes now turn to the clay-court swing – and ultimately the build-up to the French Open in May.

However, while ATP Tour events are underway in Houston, Marrakech, and Bucharest this week, many of the sport’s biggest names will kickstart their clay season next week.

The Monte Carlo Masters is one of the most prestigious titles to win outside of the Grand Slams, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to win an impressive fourth title in 2025.

Here, we look at the top seeds entering the draw this year – and what else to look out for.

Monte Carlo Masters seeds

1) Alexander Zverev

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Taylor Fritz

4) Novak Djokovic

5) Casper Ruud

6) Jack Draper

7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

8) Andrey Rublev

9) Alex de Minaur

10) Daniil Medvedev

11) Holger Rune

12) Ben Shelton

13) Arthur Fils

14) Lorenzo Musetti

15) Frances Tiafoe

16) Grigor Dimitrov

Key takeaways

One obvious absentee from the Monte Carlo draw this year is Jannik Sinner.

The world No 1 is still serving his three-month suspension and therefore will not return to the first Masters 1000 event of the clay swing, where he was a semi-finalist twelve months ago.

Sinner’s absence means that, much like in Indian Wells and Miami, world No 2 Zverev is set to be the top seed, with world No 3 Alcaraz the second seed.

Zverev is twice a semi-finalist in Monte Carlo but has been beaten in round three the past two years, while Alcaraz has only played the event once, having been forced to withdraw in both 2023 and 2024.

World No 4 Fritz is seeded third and world No 5 Djokovic is seeded fourth, with one set to be drawn in the same half of Zverev and the other in the same half as Alcaraz.

Djokovic is a two-time former champion in Monte Carlo, having lifted the title in 2013 and 2015, though he suffered a surprise loss to Ruud in the semi-final in 2024.

Norwegian star and 2024 finalist Ruud is the fifth seed in the draw, while recent Indian Wells champion Draper is the sixth seed as he looks to improve his clay-court fortunes.

Tsitsipas, who has won all three of his Masters 1000 titles at this tournament, is seeded seventh, while 2023 champion Rublev rounds out the top eight seeds.

Further down, 10th seed Medvedev – ranked 11th in the world – will be in action for the first time since losing his top-10 ranking following an early exit at the Miami Open.

11th seed and world No 12 Rune was a quarter-finalist in 2024 and a finalist in 2023, and will look to continue his impressive Monte Carlo form.

World No 13 Tommy Paul has not entered the tournament, meaning that his compatriot and world No 14 Shelton is the 12th seed.

Fils will lead French hopes as the 13th seed, while world No 18 Dimitrov is the 16th and final seed.

Tennis News

Exclusive: How Roland-Garros eSeries is bringing tennis to a new audience

Exclusive: Carlos Alcaraz critics told to look at ‘the big picture’ after ‘unfair’ criticism

When is the draw?

The draw for the Monte Carlo Masters is set to take place on Friday 4th April 2025.

Top seed Zverev will automatically be placed in the top half of the draw, while second seed Alcaraz will automatically headline the bottom half of the draw.

The draw will determine whether Zverev is projected to face Fritz or Djokovic in the last four, and which projected semi-finalist will also be expected to face Alcaraz.

The draw will also place the projected quarter-finalists, and all remaining players.

Tournament dates

Main draw action is set to take place from 6-13 April, 2025.

Qualifying action will take place across 5-6 April, with some final-round qualifying matches taking place on the same day as some opening round matches.

Quarter-final matches are set to take place on April 11, with semi-finals on April 12, and the final on April 13.

The top eight seeds will all receive an opening-round bye.

Ranking points and prize money

Like with all Masters 1000 events, 1,000 ranking points are available for whoever lifts the title at the end of the tournament.

The runner-up will earn 650 ranking points, the semi-finalists 400 points, and the quarter-finalists 200 points.

A total prize money package of €6,128,940 is set for the 2025 tournament, across singles and doubles.

Read Next: T365 Week 14 Fantasy Predictions: Tommy Paul, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula lead champion picks