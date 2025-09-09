Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva – fondly known as Nana Leme Da Silva – has made history on the WTA Tour as she has become the first player born in 2010 to win a main draw match in the highest level in women’s tennis.

Born March 13, 2010, the 15-year-old Da Silva received a wildcard entry for her home event the SP Open in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was handed an all-Brazilian opener against compatriot Carolina Alves, who is 14 years her senior.

And it was the teenager who emerged victorious as she beat the 29-year-old Alves 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 6-0 to earn a second-round meeting with world No 82 and second seed Solana Sierra.

But whatever happens from here on in, Da Silva has written her name in the history books with her victory at Parque Villa-Lobos – the same place where she played as a youngster – and more milestones could follow.

Rocketing Up The WTA Rankings

The Brazilian started the SP Open at No 1206 in the rankings, but she is guaranteed to make her top 1000 breakthrough after the tournament as she has surged 422 places to No 784 in the Live Rankings with her best career-high No 1088.

She earned 30 points for her first-round win and that puts her on 39 points with her other points coming from lower-tier WTA and ITF events. If she gets past Argentine Sierra, then she could surge another 100-odd places into the top 650.

Da Silva At The Junior Grand Slams

The teenager featured in the girls’ junior events at all four Grand Slams in 2025, losing in the first round at the Australian Open, the second round at Roland Garros, the third round at Wimbledon and the first round at the US Open. She also played at the 2024 French Open, losing in the first round.

Da Silva currently sits at a career-high No 37 in the ITF Junior Rankings, having won one junior title in 2025, the J200 Asuncion on the clay in Paraguay in April.

Last year she won the J200 Santa Cruz- also on clay – in Bolivia while in 2023 she claimed two trophies – the J60 Itajai in Brazil (clay) and the J30 Guatemala (hard court).

According to the official WTA Tour website, Da Silva has earned $1,952 in career prize money with $462 of that coming in 2025, but her total will increase significantly as those who reach the second round in Sao Paolo will earn $4,160.

Although it remains to be seen if she will get that cheque ,as it is unclear if she has turned professional yet. Players who compete as amateurs are restricted by rules from earning prize money, but they are allowed to reclaim expenses.