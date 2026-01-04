As the debate over whether Nick Kyrgios should be given a wildcard to play at the Australian Open rumbles on, the decision to hand a free ticket to Venus Williams to play in Melbourne has already been made.

At the age of 45, Williams is extending her tennis career long beyond the conventional boundaries, but nothing in the career of this remarkable athlete could be classed as normal.

Venus and her sister Serena defied so many odds when they emerged from Compton in California and became the dominant forces in women’s tennis.

Their father Richard didn’t see the barriers that were placed in front of his girls as he took them to the top of the sport, with elder sister Venus winning seven Grand Slam singles titles and Serena sweeping up an incredible 23 majors.

Their legendary status and legacy were secured long ago, but it is a little surprising that she still justifies a wildcard in a Grand Slam in 2026.

A glance at Venus’ record for the last few years confirms she has taken the term ‘part-time tennis player’ to the next level, with just one WTA Tour win on her record last year and none the year before that.

More Tennis News

Should Nick Kyrgios get an Australian Open wildcard? Former Aussie star debates ‘tough’ decision

Former British No 1 gives his verdict on Nick Kyrgios getting an Australian Open wild card

She has been suffering with physical issues that have hampered her ambitions and those who would defend the decision to give her a wildcard into the Australian Open will point to a relatively strong performance as she lost in three sets against Karolina Muchova at the US Open in August as proof that she can still compete with top 20 players.

That display was incredible for a player of her maturing years, but wildcards into Grand Slams are prizes that needs to be given out with caution and the reality is that Williams getting one in Melbourne has shut off the chance for a young Australian player or a rising star of the game to get a chance to launch their career.

Williams may well be put on a show court in the opening round at the Australian Open and while there will always be interest in watching a true game-changer in tennis history competing, she has a limited shot of adding much to the tournament beyond her first match.

As is the case with Kyrgios, giving away a wildcard to a player who is essentially a celebrity rather than a competitive tennis player is a debatable decision, with the farewell to Venus more fitting if it came in front of her home fans at the US Open.

Former Grand Slam finalist Greg Rusedski believes rumours of a comeback for Serena in 2026 could be linked to her sister, as he predicts the pair will play doubles together this year.

“For me, I think she might play some doubles with Venus,” said Rusedski, speaking on the first episode of his new podcast, <Off Court with Greg.

“If Venus is hanging up the rackets, she will want to do it alongside Serena.

“What an amazing story. I think it’s the greatest story ever. You look at the Dad and they have made a movie out of this, King Richard. He said I don’t have one Michael Jordan, I have two Michael Jordans.

“What Serena and Venus did coming from Compton is incredible, so I think she has put herself on the list and will play doubles with Venus. It could be Wimbledon, it could be the US Open and boy, would I love to see that. I hope I’m there to see that in person if it happens.”

If Venus Williams has been given a wildcard into the Australian Open based on her status as a great of the game, Kyrgios could argue he would be granted the same status.

The difference here is that one player helped to change the face of women’s tennis forever and the other is little more than a travelling salesman who brings fans into watch him as much for the curiosity he brings to a tennis court than his record of success over a career that could have served up so much more.

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek gives her honest opinion on Aryna Sabalenka & Nick Kyrgios’ ‘Battle of the Sexes’