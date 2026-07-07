Two-time major finalist Mark Philippoussis has spoken to Tennis365 about the 2026 Wimbledon men’s event and Novak Djokovic’s quest to win another Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has been the men’s Grand Slam singles title record holder since he overtook his great rival Rafael Nadal by winning his 23rd major at the 2023 French Open.

The Serbian then claimed his 24th Slam at the 2023 US Open, which remains his most recent major triumph.

Djokovic will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, with the winner taking on world No 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.

The 39-year-old is vying to make history by becoming the oldest major singles champion ever, while victory at Wimbledon would see him equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365 at the All England Club, Philippoussis commented on Djokovic’s Wimbledon hopes as he gave his verdict on the men’s tournament at the All England Club.

“Nothing’s a given, especially in sports, and especially this Wimbledon. I feel like there’s been a lot of matches where there’s been some slight upsets,” said the Australian, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 8.

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“But it would be incredible to see Djokovic and Sinner in the semi-finals.

“Sinner, besides that scare in the first round — where it’s understandable, you’re defending champion, your first match on Centre Court — but he got through it, and it’s about surviving.

“And then it feels like he’s playing better as the tournament has gone on.

“Djokovic is looking good, he’s looking really good. He’s looking fresh. Could this be his 25th Grand Slam? There’s no reason why it can’t be.

“I think if there’s one tournament, one Grand Slam where it could be it, grass, for me, makes the most sense. Because you shorten up the points, and he’s such a master on this court; using the slice and mixing up the play.

“The guy was a couple of sets away from winning the [2026] Australian Open, as well.

“This is one of the tournaments where you just sit back and enjoy the good matches that they play.”

Philippoussis was a runner-up to Patrick Rafter at the 1998 US Open and Federer at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships.

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