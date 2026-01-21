Novak Djokovic was in sublime form at the start of his Australian Open campaign earlier this week, and will hope to continue that rich vein of form when he returns to action in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old banished any injury fears with a confident 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Pedro Martinez on Thursday, claiming a historic 100th match win at the tournament he has won 10 times.

Djokovic‘s win bodes well for his chances at the event, though he will now need to pass a second-round test against Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli, who will be playing by far and away the biggest match of his life.

Here, we take you through all you need to know about Maestrelli and his run through the Australian Open so far.

Who is Francesco Maestrelli?

Born in Pisa in December 2002, Maestrelli turned professional in 2020 and has spent the majority of his career competing on the ATP Challenger Tour.

After winning ITF Tour titles in Heraklion in November 2021 and in Santa Margherita di Pula in April 2022, Maestrelli reached his first Challenger-level final at the Internazionali d’Abruzzo in May 2022.

He was beaten by compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in the final but would then win his first Challenger title at the Internazionali Città di Verona that July, defeating Pedro Cachin in the final.

Maestrelli won his second Challenger title at the Internazionali d’Abruzzo in May 2025, defeating Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, and won two further titles across the year.

He defeated Luka Pavlovic to lift the Ion Țiriac Challenger in July, and then saw off Marko Topo to triumph at the Trofeo Faip–Perrel in November.

Across his career, Maestrelli has a 4-4 record in Challenger Tour finals, and reached a career high of world No 137 earlier this month.

Currently ranked 141st in the world, the 23-year-old had only reached the third round of Grand Slam qualifying twice before this tournament.

Australian Open run

Maestrelli had been beaten in Grand Slam qualifying on nine separate occasions before the 2026 Australian Open, but now finds himself in the second round of his first-ever major main draw.

Seeded 24th in qualifying, the Italian defeated compatriot Lorenzo Giustino 7-6(4), 6-1 in the opening round, before a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Maestrelli then sealed his place in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time with a significant win in the final round of qualifying, battling back to seal a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over 13th seed Dusan Lajovic.

The Italian was drawn against Frenchman Terence Atmane in the opening round of the main draw and was a significant underdog on paper, with world No 64 Atmane a staggering 77 places above Maestrelli in the ATP Rankings.

However, Maestrelli impressed with a rallying win, the 23-year-old battling back from two sets to one down to claim a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1 victory.

When will Djokovic and Maestrelli meet?

Djokovic and Maestrelli both started their campaigns on Monday and, with the opening round spread across three days of action, have had the advantage of two full days of recovery before returning to court.

The pair will face off on Thursday and are scheduled as the second day session match inside the Rod Laver Arena, with a start time not before 13:30 local time start.

