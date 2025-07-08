Novak Djokovic is arguably the most famous tennis player in the world.

With fellow greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams retiring in recent years, Djokovic stands alone as the one leading star of his career still battling away on tour.

After a long and hugely successful career, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has unsurprisingly generated fans across the globe.

But, for the 38-year-old, there is no doubt who his most important fans are: his young children, Stefan and Tara.

Stefan, born in 2014, and Tara, born in 2017, have become frequent figures in his player box in recent years and have been present for a number of his matches in recent months.

Both were there to watch their dad strike gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last summer and have become frequent faces at the Grand Slams, including at Wimbledon in 2025.

But, for both children, it’s not just about watching their dad play.

One of the best off-court stories of this year’s Wimbledon has been Djokovic’s growing friendship with WTA world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion.

And it appears that the Serbian’s fellow major champion has found a new fan in Tara.

“Sabalenka is her favourite. She only cares about Sabalenka,” said Djokovic, in quotes reported by Clay and RG Media.

“She keeps asking if she can go to her house again because she has a fridge full of açaí.

“We went the other day and she made some açaí for us. Since then, it’s all Tara can think about. She’s not too interested in tennis itself – it’s all about whether she can get some more of that açaí.”

While Tara has a clear favourite in Sabalenka, Stefan appears to have taken a more broad approach.

During Djokovic’s fourth-round win over Alex de Minaur on Monday, his son was spotted wearing a cap containing the autographs of several of the tournament’s leading stars.

“He approached to the players himself to ask for autographs — I think I only asked Jannik [Sinner], the rest he got on his own,” added Djokovic.

“He’s in over the moon! He loves tennis and has everyone’s autograph… except mine.

“He’s really excited to be at Wimbledon. Just like his dad — it’s his favourite tournament. He loves playing… It’s truly a pleasure to compete here. The grass courts, the quality — you don’t find that anywhere else in the world.”

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Currently ranked sixth in the world, Djokovic is still very much among the very best players on the ATP Tour and is considered one of the leading contenders at Wimbledon this year.

However, the Serbian has notably played a more curtailed schedule in recent years, largely due to his desire to spend more time with his family.

And, as he gears up for his Wimbledon quarter-final against 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, he admits that fatherhood has naturally altered his priorities.

“I’m first and foremost a father, and that’s the role I care most about playing in their lives.

“I want to be involved in everything that’s not tennis, in all the important things I believe I should take responsibility for as a dad. That’s what means the most to me.

“It fills my heart with joy when I see them in the stands cheering. A lot of people have noticed and commented on how loud Stefan is – he really has a grown man’s voice, and I can hear him no matter where I am on the court.

“The support I get from him and Tara means the world to me.”

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