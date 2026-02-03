Novak Djokovic has become only the fourth man in the Open Era to complete the unwanted Career Runners-Up Grand Slam as he joined the list on the back of losing the 2026 Australian Open final.

The tennis great had been one Melbourne Park final defeat away from completing the unwanted set since 2013, but his imperious record at the season-opening Grand Slam meant he always managed to avoid expanding the club.

Before 2026, Djokovic had won all 10 of his Australian Open finals, but that run was ended by Carlos Alcaraz as the Spanish star overcame a blistering start from the Serbian to win 2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner already had runners-up trophies at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open so the Alcaraz defeat gave him the unique set at all four Grand Slams.

Djokovic has finished runner-up six times at the US Open (2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2021), four times at Roland Garros (2012, 2014, 2015 and 2020) and three times at Wimbledon (2013, 2023 and 2024).

Of course, he is the only man to complete the Career Grand Slam three times, but he is now also one Australian Open final defeat away from achieving the Career Runners-Up Grand Slam twice.

The Other Men With A Career Runners-Up Grand Slam:

Ivan Lendl

Lendl won two Australian Open titles, three French Open crowns and three US Open trophies, but he failed to do a proper Career Grand Slam as he missed out at a Wimbledon title.

And he completed his first Career Runners-Up Grand Slam with his first loss in a Wimbledon final in 1986 while he doubled up in 1991 when he lost a second Australian Open final.

In total, he finished runner-up five times at the US Open, twice at the Australian Open, twice at the French Open and twice at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer

Federer and Djokovic are the only two players to win both the Career Grand Slam and the Career Runners-Up Grand Slam while Federer was one Australian Open final defeat away from doing a double runners-up feat.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner achieved his Career Runner-Up Grand Slam “trophy” in 2009 at the US Open as he previously lost in the French Open final from 2006, 2007 and 2008, lost his first Wimbledon final in 2008 and also lost the Australian Open final in 2009.

In total, Federer lost four times in Roland Garros finals, four times at Wimbledon, twice at the US Open and once at Melbourne Park.

Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray missed out on the Career Grand Slam as he came up short at the Australian Open and French Open.

But he did reach the final of both those events, in fact, he lost five times in the Australian Open final (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) and is the only man to do so at the same major without winning the title.

He also finished runner-up at the 2008 US Open, at Wimbledon in 2012 and the 2016 French Open.

