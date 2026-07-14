Novak Djokovic is set to get the documentary treatment at long last, but could that be the final nail in the coffin of his tennis career?

The 24-time Grand Slam champion allowed Prime Video access into his life for Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter, a new documentary which will provide an insight into the life and career of the great man.

The documentary is set to feature talking heads from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and Boris Becker, and will be released on August 20th, but could it be confirmation that Djokovic is finally letting go of his hopes of achieving any more success?

In 2017, Novak Djokovic cancelled a reported Amazon Prime documentary on him, which is presumably the one that is about to see the light of day.

According to Tennis.com at the time they said the cancellation might have come from Djokovic’s continued desire to keep performing at the highest level.

“It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the docuseries wasn’t going to become a distraction for Djokovic as he tries to reverse his ill fortune on the court,” they wrote. “Cancelling it now signals Djokovic is indeed ready to return to the business at hand: the business of winning.”

So why is this documentary coming out now? Is Djokovic finally ready to let go of his desire to claim a 25th Grand Slam?

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It would be hard to argue that Djokovic finally breaking Margaret Court’s major record and becoming the most successful Grand Slam player in history would not be the biggest moment to end a documentary.

Djokovic showed signs that he could still win a Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open, where he reached the final, but his last two attempts have truly shown his conditioning might not be where it’s at to land a major.

He was knocked out of the third round of Roland Garros by Joao Fonseca, in a match that saw him vomit on court, and he was comprehensively dispatched by Jannik Sinner in the semi finals of Wimbledon.

After his Wimbledon defeat to Sinner, Djokovic cut a disappointed figure and one could question whether he could be getting ready to hang up the racket.

“It’s kind of that internal battle really of what I’ve been through for the 20-plus years of my career, what the goals were always, the expectations, and trying to balance it out and really be a little more humble in that sense,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“Of course, I still enjoy the thrill of competition. Maybe I don’t enjoy all the hard weeks that are leading up to big tournament, putting myself over and over again through a lot of pain, physically mostly.”

With a documentary now in tow, it could not be clearer that Djokovic is ready to depart from the sport.