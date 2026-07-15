Two-time Grand Slam finalist Mark Philippoussis has spoken to Tennis365 about Novak Djokovic’s longevity and urged tennis fans to “appreciate” and “enjoy” the Serb.

Many consider Djokovic, who holds the majority of the most significant records in men’s tennis, to be the greatest player of all time.

Since securing his 24th and most recent Slam at the 2023 US Open, Djokovic has lost to Carlos Alcaraz in two major finals: at Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open this year.

Djokovic, who celebrated his 39th birthday in May, would become the oldest player in tennis history to win a Grand Slam singles title if he added to his record major haul.

Djokovic was beaten by world No 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships — his eighth consecutive appearance in the last four at the grass-court major.

The legendary Serbian, who is currently ranked seventh and was the world No 3 as recently as March, has achieved a level of sustained excellence never seen before in the sport.

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Philippoussis, who was a runner-up at the US Open in 1998 and Wimbledon in 2003, played in an era where it was not uncommon for players to retire in their early 30s.

Pete Sampras, who was the best player of his generation, played his last-ever match when he was just 31.

In an exclusive interview at Wimbledon, Tennis365 asked Philippoussis about Djokovic and if he ever thought he would see a player performing at such a high level into their late 30s.

“Look, back when I was playing — I unfortunately stopped when I was 29 because of injuries — but back then, I think by 31, 32, you’re kind of… it was tough to play when you were 32,” said the Australian.

“Things are different, a lot has changed just with the technology, understanding the body, just being able to elongate people’s careers. Like, doing the right things with eating, as well.

“But it’s incredible (what Djokovic is doing). I mean, there’s professionalism, and then he takes it to another level.

“You’re talking about, like LeBron James is the same thing, and Tom Brady was the same as well, still playing the best [at an age] when guys have normally retired.

“As fans, and if you love tennis, we need to sit back and appreciate that and just enjoy watching him while we can.”

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