Is this the week where Novak Djokovic gets his hands on a historic 100th career title?

After just missing out at the Miami Open, the 99-time ATP Tour champion will look to hit a century of titles at the Monte Carlo Masters – where he previously triumphed in 2013 and 2015.

Here, we look at Djokovic’s projected path to glory on the French Riviera.

This pathway is based on the seeds the 37-year-old would be expected to face at the tournament.

Round 1: Bye

Among the eight top seeds for the Masters 1000 event, Djokovic received an opening-round bye in Monte Carlo.

That will likely mean a Tuesday or Wednesday start for the Serbian in his quest for a 100th title this coming week.

Round 2: Alejandro Tabilo

As early as round two, Djokovic may have to face someone he has never beaten before.

Admittedly, he has only played Chilean star Tabilo once – though a comprehensive 6-2, 6-3 win for the 27-year-old at last year’s Italian Open certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Tabilo went on to reach the last four in Rome after beating Djokovic, though he has struggled since then, and has a pretty underwhelming 2-9 record for 2025.

Possible: Tabilo faces wildcard Stan Wawrinka – the 2014 Monte Carlo champion – in round one. The winner then faces Djokovic.

Round 3: (15) Grigor Dimitrov

Should Djokovic reach the third round, he is expected to be up against 15th seed and world No 18 Dimitrov – a man he is more than familiar with.

The former world No 1 has a dominant 13-1 head-to-head record against the Bulgarian, and dropped just five games in their Miami Open semi-final last week.

Possible: Dimitrov faces an intriguing opener against Nicolas Jarry, the 2024 Italian Open runner-up.

Quarter-Final: (8) Alex de Minaur

Twelve months ago, Djokovic and de Minaur met in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals – and they are projected to do so once again in 2025.

The Serbian beat de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 last year and has a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head, with the Australian forced to withdraw from their Wimbledon quarter-final clash last summer.

Last year’s quarter-final showing is de Minaur’s best-ever result in Monte Carlo.

Possible: de Minaur faces a tough opening against one of Sebastian Baez or Tomas Machac, and is projected to face ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in round three.

Semi-Final: (1) Alexander Zverev

Should the draw go as planned, third seed Djokovic would take on 1st seed – and world No 2 – Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head between the two 8-5, though they have a 1-1 head-to-head on clay.

The Serbian retired injured in the Australian Open semi-final against Zverev – their most recent meeting – though the world No 2 has not been in the best form since then.

Zverev has failed to make the quarter-final of his last three events and has only made the Monte Carlo semi-final twice in eight appearances, never reaching the final.

Possible: Another potential semi-final opponent for Djokovic is sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the reigning champion, and a three-time champion overall.

Final: (2) Carlos Alcaraz

The highest-ranked player on the bottom half of the draw, second seed and world No 3 Alcaraz could be the man who faces Djokovic in a hypothetical final.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 5-3 and holds a 2-1 advantage on the dirt, winning their last meeting on the surface in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final.

He also won their last meeting in the quarter-final of the Australian Open in January, defeating the 21-year-old in four sets.

Alcaraz heads in following a disappointing opening-match exit at the Miami Open, and is a bit of an unknown quantity in Monte Carlo; he has a 0-1 record, and has withdrawn the past two years.

Possible: Other potential opponents include fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Casper Ruud, and seventh seed and 2023 champion Andrey Rublev

