Novak Djokovic admitted he was surprised as he struggled physically in his US Open first round match against Learner Tien, yet the 24-time Grand Slam champion showed some naivety with his post-match comments.

As a tennis veteran, Djokovic will know match sharpness is very different to playing practice sets, so it was no surprise that his physical levels collapsed mid-way through his match against the young and hungry Tien.

To his credit, Djokovic found a way to get back on track after an alarming slump at the end of the second set, as he found a way to get over the winning line with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win.

As long as been his way, Djokovic was brutally honest in his detailed post-match press conference, as he revealed he was shocked by how he felt on court as his physical levels plummeted.

“Well, I started great. Just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good. Then some long games to start the second set, and then I start to feel really – I don’t know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“Yeah, we had long exchanges, but also, I kind of dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and kind of got him back into the match. I’m glad that I kind of reset myself after second set. And the third one was – the third set was okay to finish up the match.

“There are positive aspects, but also things I hope don’t happen, like, for example, how I felt physically in the second set. I hope that doesn’t happen again, because then my life on the court will be much more difficult.

“Luckily, I have two days off, but yes, it’s a bit concerning. I don’t know. I don’t have any injury or anything. It was just very hard for me to stay in long rallies and recover after points.”

Djokovic may believe he is invincible and his incredible achievements in tennis would give him every reason to have that inner belief, but the brutal reality that he is no superhuman hut him on the opening night of action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2025 US Open.

At the age of 38, Djokovic’s body will naturally take longer to recover after matches and his decision not to play regular tour events consistently will make his hopes of competing for Grand Slam titles even more complicated.

This match against Tien was his first since Wimbledon, as he opted to skip ATP 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati in favour of spending time with his young family.

“It’s a balance, it’s a balancing act and I prioritise Grand Slams obviously,” said Djokovic. “That’s where I still want to play my best tennis. Those are the tournaments where the magic happens.

“Being a tennis player in a Grand Slam, there’s no higher peak to climb. I’m in good condition to play good tennis. Now obviously it’s completely different when you step out on the court, but I always believe in myself.

“After 20-plus years of professional tennis at the highest level, I still feel the drive. Maybe not all the tournaments. But Grand Slams is where I feel extra motivation to do well.”

Djokovic’s decision to avoid playing ATP Tour events means he will need to use the early rounds of the US Open to find his feet on slick US Open hard courts and it is not just his game that will need time to get up to speed.

His body clearly didn’t enjoy the load that went through it as he battled in a tight second set against Tien and he will have much bigger tests on his horizon that could stretch him even more, he should have a chance to build up more confidence and phsycial resilience when he takes on world No 145 Zachary Svajda in his next match.

The big questions will come in the second half of the US open and Djokovic will hope that by then, he will be physically in shape to compete against the game’s biggest hitters as he targets a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

If he comes up short in that mission and should his US Open exit come earlier than expected, the question over what comes next for Djokovic will be ringing louder than ever.

If he does not intend to play ATP Tour events, this could be Djokovic’s last tournament until the Australian Open in January and a break of more than four months may not be realistic if Djokovic wants to maintain his hopes of remaining competitive at the top of the men’s game..

