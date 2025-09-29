Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will fly to Shanghai to play in the ATP Tour 1000 tournament in Shanghai, in a clear sign that he is not ready to give up on the final dreams he is chasing in his career.

Djokovic cast big doubts over his future in tennis after he lost the US Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion going through a second year without adding to his haul of major titles.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough,” said Djokovic after his US Open defeat earlier this month.

“I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard, having said that. I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But, you know, it’s going to be a very difficult task.”

“I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level,” he added.

“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and he kept going.”

They were brutally honest words from Djokovic and it would not have been a surprise if the most successful male tennis player of all-time called time on his career after a period of reflection, but the Serbian looks set to resume his battle by returning to action next week.

Shanghai Masters organisers released a statement last week suggesting Djokovic would be playing in their event and now that has been confirmed, after the draw was released.

He could face a battle against fellow veteran Marin Cilic in his opening match in Shanghai, with Frances Tiafoe also in his section of a draw that could see him take on world No 2 Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Djokovic lost against Sinner in the final of this tournament last year, in what proved to be his final tournament of the year after he opted against playing in the ATP Finals in Turin.

He will play in the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia after the Shanghai tournament, where is his assured of a $1.5m payday just for showing up to play in the star-studded exhibition event.

Then he will have a decision to make over whether he will play in the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is a record seven-time champion.

If he follows his story of last year, this event in Shanghai may be his final regular tournament of 2025, but not playing again until January would give Djokovic a long break before he returns to action in January.

“Older players fall into this trap every time that they are trying to save their body and they don’t always get a good balance on playing enough matches,” former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash told Tennis365.

“You tend to see older players start to lose five-set matches or have more bad days and that’s natural.

“That’s match toughness. I know Novak has played a lot of matches over the course of his career, but he still needs to be match-tough going into a best-of-five-set Grand Slam tournament.

“We often say you can’t afford to get into tough five-set matches in the first week of a Slam, as you need to stay fresh and that’s especially true when you get older.

“If you don’t have enough matches under your belt and you play a long one early on, I tell you what, you are going to be so sore.

“Andy has had a lot of injuries, but he always tried to play a lot of tournaments through to the end of his career and for me, that’s the big secret for Novak in the next year. If he can get his schedule right and make sure he has the right number of matches under his belt, he can win again.”

