Tennis great Novak Djokovic is on course for his worst season statistically on the ATP Tour since he won his maiden title nearly two decades ago.

The former world No 1’s 2025 campaign has been marred by injury, poor form and a stop-start calendar as he has skipped several tournaments this year with the Paris Masters the latest event scrapped from his calendar.

Djokovic has made it clear that he only has one big goal left in tennis and that is to add to his record-breaking 24 Grand Slams, but he came up short at the four majors this year.

In fact, he came up short at a lot of tournaments this season so let’s look at his performances to date in 2025 and how they compare to his other “bad” seasons.

2025 Tournaments

Despite playing a reduced schedule with his main focus on the Grand Slams, Djokovic has still managed to appear in quite a few ATP tournaments this year as he sits on 12 with at least one more still to come as he has entered the ATP 250 Hellenic Championships.

The 38-year-old has also qualified for the ATP Finals, but he has yet to indicate if he will play at the season-ending tournament in Turin as he skipped the event in 2024.

Last year, he entered 11 top-level events and you have to go back to 2020 (the year of Covid-19) for the last time he didn’t hit double digits for tournaments as that was eight with 2005 (nine) and 2004 (three) the only times he didn’t compete in 10 events after making his debut.

Four of those 12 tournaments were Grand Slams, five were ATP Masters 1000 events, two ATP 250s and one ATP 500 tournament.

2025 Winning Percentage

The tennis great has a 35-11 win-loss record so far this year, which puts his winning percentage at 76%.

He can, of course, still improve on that with wins at the Hellenic Championships and the ATP Finals, should he play this year.

But for now, it is the first time in 15 years that he has dropped below the 80% mark as it was 77% in 2010 while in 2006 he was at 69%, 2005 it was 50% and 40% in 2004.

In terms of win-loss record, the last time he failed to win 40 matches in a season was in 2017, when he had a win-loss record of 32-8, but there are mitigating factors as he missed the bulk of the campaign due to injury.

Even during his breakthrough season in 2006 he managed to win 40 matches (40-18) while he was 11-11 in 2005 and 2-3 the previous season.

Titles Won In 2025

Djokovic’s only trophy this season came at the Geneva Open and it was a special one as it was his 100th ATP Tour singles title while he also reached the Miami Open final, but lost against Jakub Mensik.

Last year, he also won a BIG ONE as he completed his Career Golden Slam by winning singles gold at the Paris Games. He lost his other two finals – against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon and against Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters.

Before 2024, he managed to win at least two titles per year since 2006 with his best campaign in 2015 when he won 11.

Djokovic At Grand Slams

For the second year in a row, Djokovic failed to win a Grand Slam title, but this is the first year since his injury-disrupted 2017 campaign that he has failed to reach the final of one of the majors.

The 2009 campaign was the only other time he has failed to reach the final of one of the four big ones during a calendar year since reaching his maiden major final in 2007.

The good news for Djokovic is that he reached the semi-final of all four Slams, but retired due to injury against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, lost against Sinner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and was beaten by Alcaraz the US Open.