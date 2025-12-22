Novak Djokovic finished the 2025 season as the world No 4 despite his limited schedule, but what will the tennis icon’s calendar look like in 2026?

The 24-time major champion played 13 events this year and built an impressive 39-11 (78%) record, having won titles in Geneva and Athens and reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams. He was also a runner-up in Miami and a semi-finalist in Shanghai.

Here, we predict Djokovic‘s possible 2026 schedule.

Adelaide International (January 12-17)

Djokovic will start his 2026 season at the Adelaide International, with the tournament announcing last week that he is on the entry list.

The Serbian won the ATP 250 event in Adelaide in his only previous appearance in 2023. He played the Brisbane International instead in 2025.

Australian Open (January 18-February 1)

The week after the Adelaide International, Djokovic will embark on his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown and 25th Grand Slam.

Qatar Open (February 16-22)

The 38-year-old is likely to play the Qatar Open given his role as a global ambassador for Qatar Airways, which he started in November 2024.

Djokovic played the ATP 500 tournament in Doha in 2025, while he won it twice when it was held in its previous January slot as an ATP 250.

Indian Wells Open (March 4-15)

Djokovic played the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in both 2025 and 2024, having missed the previous three editions.

He is a six-time champion in the Californian desert, with his last title coming in 2016.

Miami Open (March 18-29)

Djokovic may return to the Masters 1000 event in Miami, where he was a runner-up in 2025.

His presence in Florida is far from guaranteed, though, as his appearance this year ended a six-year absence from the event. The proximity of the Miami Open to the clay-court season presents a potential challenge.

Monte Carlo Masters (April 5-12)

Djokovic has missed the Monte Carlo Masters just once since making his debut at the historic clay-court tournament in 2006.

The Serb, who owns a home in Monaco, has won the ATP 1000 event twice.

Madrid Open (April 22-May 3) or Italian Open (May 6-17)

The world No 4 has not played both Madrid and Rome in the same season since 2022, and it seems likely this trend will continue in 2026 given his approach to scheduling in recent years.

Djokovic opted for Madrid in 2025, having played the Italian Open instead in 2024 and 2023.

Geneva Open (May 17-23)

Djokovic accepted a late wildcard to compete at the Geneva Open in each of the last two seasons, and there is a decent chance he could return to Switzerland in 2026 — particularly if he skips the Italian Open again.

The former world No 1 won this year’s edition of the ATP 250 event, which is held in the week before the French Open.

French Open (May 24-June 7)

Djokovic will seek his fourth French Open title to add to his triumphs in 2015, 2021 and 2023.

Wimbledon (June 29-July 12)

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will once again aim to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s singles crowns at the All England Club.

US Open (August 31-September 13)

Djokovic will have the opportunity to win a men’s record-equalling fifth US Open crown in September. He won his most recent major at the 2023 US Open.

Shanghai Masters (October 7-18)

The Serbian has played the last two editions of the Shanghai Masters, reaching the final in 2024 and the last four in 2025.

Djokovic has expressed his appreciation for the support he receives in China, and it seems probable that he will compete once again at an ATP 1000 event he has won a record four times.

Hellenic Championship (TBC)

Djokovic ended his 2025 campaign by winning the Hellenic Championship in Athens, but it is yet to be confirmed whether the 250 event will return in 2026.

If it does, Djokovic will likely defend his title as he has moved to Athens, and the tournament is organised by his family.

Other possible tournaments

Djokovic did not play between Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, but it is possible he could return to the Cincinnati Masters prior to his appearance in New York.

The 38-year-old could also play the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals (if he qualifies again), but he withdrew from both events in 2025 and 2024.

The Serbian will also likely compete for Serbia in the Davis Cup — particularly if they progress to the knockout stage.

What has Novak Djokovic said about his schedule?

After his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open in September, Djokovic said: “I still want to play a full Grand Slam season next year. Let’s see whether that’s going to happen or not.”

