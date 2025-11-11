Tennis great Novak Djokovic is likely to play another shortened calendar in 2026 so let’s take an early look at which tournaments he is likely to add to his schedule next year.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has brought the curtain down on his 21st top-level season and, although he didn’t lift a major trophy in 2025, it was still a title-winning year as he won two ATP 250 events, the Geneva Open and the Hellenic Championship.

The Geneva trophy was Djokovic’s 100th singles trophy and he added No 101 at his final event of the year in Greece, leaving just eight behind Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 109 with Roger Federer within touching distance on 103 in second place.

Not too many would bet against the Serbian moving ahead of Federer and Connors next year, but of course that record is not his top priority as he wants to add more Grand Slams to his CV.

The Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open will be his top priority in 2026, but he is yet to confirm the other events on his calendar for the new campaign.

Despite his so-called shortened calendar, he entered 13 tournaments and finished with a win-loss record of 35–11.

So let’s speculate about Djokovic’s possible 2026 schedule…

Brisbane International

The tennis great started his season at the ATP 250 event in 2025, losing in the quarter-final and he will likely want to play a warm-up event before the Australian Open.

The Brisbane International fits perfectly into the schedule as it is two weeks before the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open

Djokovic will be gunning for a record-extending 11th title at the Australian Open and, although the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be favourite, you can never count him out.

After winning his 10th title in 2023, the tennis great has lost in the semi-final the past two years.

Qatar Open/Dubai Tennis Championships

The Serbian played in Qatar in 2025, losing his opening match, and in 2024 he didn’t play any events in February while in 2023 he featured in Dubai.

Djokovic will either play one of the two events or skip the Middle Eastern swing altogether.

Indian Wells Open

Having skipped the BNP Paribas Open for three consecutive years, Djokovic played at the ATP Masters 1000 event in California the past two years, but failed to make it to the business end.

Miami Open

Djokovic didn’t play in Miami from 2021 until 2024 before deciding to head there in 2025. It was a good trip as he reached the final, but Jakub Mensik denied him a seventh Miami Open crown.

Monte Carlo Masters

Despite cutting events from his calendar left, right and centre the past few years, the Monte Carlo Masters always features.

A two-time winner on the clay at the ATP 1000 event, Djokovic lost in the second round in 2024.

Madrid Open/Italian Open

Djokovic has not played both the Madrid and Italian Masters events in the same year since 2022 as he skipped the Spanish event in 2023 and 2024 while he didn’t play in Rome in 2025.

Only one tournament is likely to feature on his calendar.

French Open

Djokovic played and won the Geneva Open ahead of the 2025 French Open, but he only added that event at the last-minute in order to get some matches under his belt before Roland Garros. He is unlikely to head there again in 2026.

But he will feature in Paris and look to win a fourth French Open crown following his semi-final loss in 2025.

Wimbledon

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has not played any grass-court warm-up events in several years and the formula has worked as he always has a successful fortnight at the All England Club.

He lost in the semi-final in 2025 while Alcaraz denied him in the final in 2024 and 2023.

US Open

Djokovic has skipped the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open the past two years and in 2023 he lost in the third round of the US Open while in 2025 he reached the semi-final.

Shanghai Masters

The Serbian is a big fan of the ATP Masters 1000 event as he played there in 2024 when he finished runner-up to Sinner and in 2025 when he was upset by Valentin Vacherot in the semi-final.

Despite struggling with injury and illness, Djokovic still opted to compete in Shanghai, which shows his commitment to the tournament.

* The Hellenic Championship took place from November 3-8 in 2025, but it is yet to be confirmed for the 2026 season. Should it appear on the calendar, then Djokovic is likely to defend his title following his decision to move to Greece.

* Djokovic has also made no secret of the fact that he wants to win another Davis Cup title with Serbia and could add it to his calendar should his country reach the knockout stages.