The tennis history books are full of inspiring trailblazers who have broken new ground within the sport, and Joao Lucas Reis da Silva may be one of the most significant.

Reis da Silva has spent the majority of his career competing on the ATP Challenger Tour, though he has a significant place in the history of men’s tennis — with the Brazilian being the first male tennis player to come out as gay while his career is still ongoing.

Already a notable trailblazer within the men’s game, the Brazilian has made further history at the Rio Open this week.

Who is Joao Lucas Reis da Silva?

One of several Brazilian players competing in the men’s game, Reis da Silva made history when he publicly came out as gay in December 2024.

That made him the first openly gay active male player to compete in tennis, and he has since made history at Grand Slam level.

The 25-year-old became the first openly LGBTQ+ male player to compete at a major when he contested US Open qualifying in 2025, and he also competed in Australian Open qualifying earlier this year.

Reis da Silva was born in Recife in March 2000 and began playing tennis aged three, and currently has a career-high of world No 187 in the ATP Rankings.

Currently ranked 207th in the world, the Brazilian won the biggest title of his career at the Santa Fe Challenger in June 2025, while also reaching a further four Challenger titles during his career.

Tennis News

Australian Open suffers big blow with United States Tennis Association ‘set to make announcement next week’

Wimbledon chiefs tells Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic they ‘will not be making any changes’ despite backlash

Rio Open history

Reis da Silva received a wildcard into the Rio Open this week, with the Brazilian handed the chance to compete at his home ATP 500 event.

And, by entering the main draw, the 25-year-old made a significant slice of tennis history.

The Brazilian is now the first openly gay man to play an ATP Tour-level main draw match, and delivered an impressive performance against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

A staggering 117 places sit between world No 90 Hanfmann and Reis da Silva in the ATP Rankings, though the Brazilian pushed Hanfmann hard in a 7-6(3), 6-4 victory for the German on Monday night.

Regardless of the result, it was undoubtedly a match of huge importance for Reis da Silva and for tennis as a whole, with the 25-year-old continuing to blaze a significant trail within the men’s game.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Who is Mika Brunold? Rising tennis star becomes second openly LGBT+ player competing on ATP Tour