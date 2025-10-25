The closing stages of the 2025 ATP Tour season are here, and just one Masters 1000 event remains following a hectic season.

Though the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals will take place later in November, the Paris Masters will be the final event for many of the men involved in the 56-player main draw, with action heading to La Defense Arena for the first time in 2025.

With Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and defending champion Alexander Zverev in action, it promises to be a hugely exciting tournament. Here, we make our predictions for action inside the French capital.

First Quarter

Projected Q/F: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (8) Casper Ruud

The Paris Masters is not an event where Alcaraz has previously produced his best tennis, and he may be a little rusty after a month out of official ATP action — though it is hard not to see him as the favourite.

Alcaraz has a favourable opener against either Cameron Norrie or Sebastian Baez and is then set to face 14th seed Jiri Lehecka in round three, a man he dispatched with ease in the US Open quarter-finals.

All that could lead to a quarter-final against eighth seed Ruud or ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, two men who need strong runs to put themselves in ATP Finals contention.

Both have won indoor titles already this swing, and a potential round three between the two could have huge implications.

One to watch: 14th seed Lehecka starts against surprise Shanghai champion Valentin Vacherot, who could then face cousin and Shanghai finalist Arthur Rinderknech in round two.

Prediction: Alcaraz def Auger-Aliassime

Second Quarter

Projected Q/F: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Alex de Minaur

With runner-up points to defend at the ATP Finals, fourth seed Fritz could do with a strong run in Paris this week, though his draw has not been too kind.

The US star could face the much-improved Terence Atmane in the second round before a third round versus 13th seed Alexander Bublik, a man who has won a staggering four ATP titles in 2025.

Also facing a tough draw is sixth seed de Minaur, who is himself looking to secure his place at the ATP Finals for a second straight year.

The Australian could start against Gabriel Diallo and face 10th seed Karen Khachanov — or Joao Fonseca — in round three, though he will approach with confidence after a strong Vienna run.

One to watch: Basel finalist Fonseca begins his campaign against Denis Shapovalov, who sensationally retired during their Swiss Indoors quarter-final clash this week.

Prediction: de Minaur def Bublik

Tennis News

Paris Masters tournament director reacts to Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal

Serena Williams predicts whether Carlos Alcaraz can break Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam record

Third Quarter

Projected Q/F: (7) Lorenzo Musetti vs (3) Alexander Zverev

Semi-final opponents in Vienna this weekend, Musetti and defending Paris champion Zverev could be set to meet once again in the last eight of Paris.

Third seed Zverev has not had a stellar season by his own high standards, but has not faced too much pressure in the ATP Rankings, and has a kind draw early on in his title defence.

Arguably, his biggest test on the way to the last eight will be a projected third-round clash versus 15th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who has impressed in Basel this week.

All that could lead to a quarter-final versus Musetti, who could face compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in round two — and 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in round three.

One to watch: After his heartbreaking injury at Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov is set to return to action against Jaume Munar, with the winner then potentially facing Medvedev.

Prediction: Zverev def Musetti

Fourth Quarter

Projected Q/F: (5) Ben Shelton vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Having withdrawn from the event twelve months ago due to illness, Sinner returns in 2025 and will be looking to reach the final for the very first time.

The Italian has been on sensational form on his way to the Vienna Open final, and the world No 2 looks likely to continue that momentum, with 17th seed Francisco Cerundolo the highest-ranked player he can face before the last eight.

All that could lead to a quarter-final against Shelton, with the fifth seed among those looking to secure his ATP Finals spot this coming week.

The American could face a tough opener against one of Flavio Cobolli or Tomas Machac, with 12th seed Andrey Rublev a potential round-three opponent.

One to watch: After an impressive breakthrough season, could rising star Learner Tien potentially trouble Rublev in round two?

Prediction: Sinner def Shelton

Semi-final predictions

Alcaraz def de Minaur

Sinner def Zverev

Final prediction

Alcaraz def Sinner

Read Next: Saudi Arabia ATP Masters 1000 key information: Format, start date, and where it fits into the calendar