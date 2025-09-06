Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic both fell at the penultimate hurdle at the 2025 US Open as they lost in the semi-finals against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Playing in only his second Grand Slam semi-final, Auger-Aliassime gave as good as he got before defending champion Sinner broke his resolve to claim a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach a fifth consecutive Grand Slam final.

Tennis great Djokovic, meanwhile, was second best for most of his clash against Alcaraz with the Spaniard securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory as the world No 2 booked a place in his seventh major final.

It is the end of the North American hard-court swing for Auger-Aliassime and Djokovic and they perhaps finished the season-ending Grand Slam with contrasting feelings, although there is no doubt both will be bitterly disappointed.

The Canadian’s run was a bit of a surprise as not too many people expected him to reach the last four, while Djokovic will no doubt have had high hopes of winning the title, but both did get a big boost in the rankings.

ATP Ranking Points Earned

Former world No 1 Djokovic started the season-ending Grand Slam at No 7 in the rankings with 4,130 points and he was defending only 100 points following his third-round exit at the 2024 edition.

Players who reach the semi-final of Grand Slams earn 800 points; thus, the tennis great earned 700 points for the fortnight in New York and moved to 4,830, which resulted in a three-place rise in the Live Rankings to No 4 behind Sinner, Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

For Auger-Aliassime, who has peaked at No 6, the rankings rise was much bigger as he has climbed 14 places to No 13.

The Canadian had a nightmare opener 12 months ago as he lost in the first round against rising star Jakub Mensik so will leave New York with 790 points as he now sits on 2,755 points.

There is further good news for the 25-year-old as he doesn’t have too many points to defend during the remainder of the 2025 season as he didn’t have the best of runs 12 months ago so he could climb further before the end of the campaign.

Prize Money Earned At US Open

Djokovic has been top of the career prize money earners list for several years now and he will remain top for some time. His tally was $188,934,053 before the US Open started with $3,413,063 of that coming in the 2025 season alone.

Players earn $1,260,000 for reaching the semi-final at Flushing Meadows so Djokovic has now broken the $190m mark.

Auger-Aliassime, by contrast, had earned $15,949,789 since turning professional in 2017. He had earned $1,849,246 so far in 2025 and that will nearly double following his $1,260m payday at the US Open.