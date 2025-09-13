The Grand Slam season is done and dusted for 2025, and all eyes are now on which WTA Tour stars can make their mark across a fascinating Asian Swing.

With WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan still to come, alongside the WTA Finals in Riyadh and an array of WTA 500 tournaments still to come, there will be plenty of chances for players to earn big ranking points — though a few players have significant points of their own to defend.

Here, we look at the ranking points that the WTA top 10 have to defend over the next two months, alongside some of the other biggest names on the WTA Tour.

1) Aryna Sabalenka — 1,615 points

The leader in the WTA Race to Riyadh as things stand, Sabalenka will look to defend her world No 1 ranking over the next few months.

Sabalenka has 1,615 points to defend in total, with 1,000 from her 2024 Wuhan Open triumph, 400 from the WTA Finals, and 215 from the China Open.

2) Iga Swiatek — 400 points

Having missed a significant chunk of the 2024 Asian swing due to a provisional doping suspension, Swiatek has comparatively few points to defend this swing.

The Pole, who starts her swing at the Korea Open, has just 400 points to defend from her two WTA Finals round-robin victories last November.

3) Coco Gauff — 2,690 points

World No 3 Gauff has significant ranking points to defend across the rest of the year after a stunning Asian swing in 2024.

The American has 1,000 champion points from the China Open and 390 Wuhan semi-final points, before a further 1,300 points from last year’s WTA Finals triumph.

4) Amanda Anisimova — 224 points

After back-to-back Grand Slam semi-finals this summer, new world No 4 Anisimova will look to earn further ranking points this Autumn.

She has just 224 points to defend across the rest of the year, with a second-round run at the Korea Open, a fourth-round China Open run, and a second-round Wuhan run to her name.

5) Mirra Andreeva — 604 points

Looking to return to form after a disappointing hard-court summer, world No 5 Andreeva has a handful of points to defend this summer.

The 18-year-old has 325 points to defend from her run to the 2024 Ningbo Open final and 215 points from reaching the last eight of the China Open, alongside round two Wuhan points.

6) Madison Keys — 129 points

Keys’ momentum has cooled in recent months after her stunning Australian Open triumph back in January, though she could surge again with very few points to defend this Autumn.

The American has just 120 points to defend from her fourth-round showing at the 2024 China Open, and was then beaten in the opening round of the Wuhan Open twelve months ago.

7) Jessica Pegula — 124 points

Pegula fell down to world No 7 in the WTA Rankings after the US Open, though could surge back up with only 124 points to defend across the Asian swing.

The American has only round of 16 points to defend in both Beijing and Wuhan, with no points to defend from her short-lived 2024 WTA Finals campaign.

8) Jasmine Paolini — 480 points

After a disappointing year at Grand Slam level, world No 8 Paolini will be hoping to seal WTA Finals qualification across the rest of the season.

The Italian has 480 points to defend across the rest of the year, with 65 in Beijing, 215 in Wuhan, and 200 from the WTA Finals.

9) Zheng Qinwen — 2,340 points

Having undergone shoulder surgery this summer, Qinwen could face a huge drop down the WTA Rankings if she is unable to get back to court — with a staggering 2,340 points to defend.

The world No 9 has a WTA 500 title to defend in Tokyo, though was the WTA Finals and Wuhan Open runner-up, and a China Open semi-finalist, last season.

10) Elena Rybakina — 200 points

After a topsy-turvy season to date, world No 10 Rybakina will look to finish her 2025 season on a high over the next few months.

The Kazakh missed most of the Asian swing last year, and has just 200 points to defend from the WTA Finals.

Other big names

Emma Raducanu — 108 points: Raducanu has just Korea Open quarter-final points to defend next week, having missed most of the 2024 Asian swing due to injury.

Naomi Osaka — 120 points: Having surged back into the top 20 after a strong summer, Osaka could rise further this swing, with only fourth-round points from the China Open to defend.

