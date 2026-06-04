Aryna Sabalenka’s exit from the French Open has resulted in her dropping a big chunk of ranking points while Anna Kalinskaya will go home in the green.

With her main rivals Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff losing early, Sabalenka was the overwhelming favourite to win her first title at Roland Garros.

And she was in imperious form during her first four matches as she reached the quarter-final without dropping a set and appeared to be in cruise control early on during her clash against Diana Shnaider as she won the opening set and came out serving for the match at 6-3, 5-3.

But then the extraordinary happened as she not only dropped serve, but went on to lose 10 consecutive games with Shnaider producing a stunning 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 win to reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Asked about her collapse during the press conference, Sabalenka said: “I had very decent opportunities in the second set. I screwed up, and then she stepped in and she played great. I felt like mentally I couldn’t really recover after the second set. I think that was the mistake for me.”

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The WTA Rankings won’t be on the world No 1’s mind after such a devastating loss, but she has allowed an opportunity to increase her lead over second-placed Rybakina to slip away.

World No 24 Kalinskaya, meanwhile, was also the favourite against the Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska and she also threw away a good start as she lost 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 against the world No 114.

Kalinskaya, though, will move up in the rankings.

WTA Ranking Points Dropped

Having finished runner-up to Gauff last year, Sabalenka was defending 1,300 points and many believed reaching the final was a mere formality while a title run would’ve seen her earn 2,000 points this year.

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings and players drop points they earned from the same tournament 12 months ago and then have a chance to win those points back by equalling or bettering their previous result.

Sabalenka dropped the 1,300 points at the start of Roland Garros and then earned 430 points for reaching the quarter-final, resulting in an 870-point drop.

With Rybakina losing in the round of 64, the Belarusian had an opportunity to increase her lead over her closest rival, but it now sits at 947 points ahead of the grass-court season.

There is better news for Kalinskaya as she was defending only 10 points following an early exit last year so she goes home with 420 points, pushing her up four places in the Live Rankings to No 20.

Prize Money Earned

Sabalenka earned $1,450,512 (€1,275,000/£1,083,456) last year for finishing runner-up to Gauff, but she picked up a cheque of “just” $549,251 (€470,000/£405,690) this year.

But having earned more than $49m over the course of her career, she won’t be too bothered.

Kalinskaya – who reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for only the second time – had career earnings of $6,463,106 before the French Open and she will also add $549,251 to her tally.