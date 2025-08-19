Iga Swiatek has won her maiden Cincinnati Open title after easing to a two-set win over Jasmine Paolini in the final and with it came a points tally boost and a nice cheque.

Playing in her 13th WTA 1000 final, Swiatek won her 11th trophy at this level and first in Ohio as she defeated her Italian opponent 7-5, 6-4.

The Pole has now won titles at eight of the 10 WTA 1000 events with only the Dubai Championships and China Open missing from her already crowded CV.

“It’s nice to check off the list another tournament on the season, one I haven’t won,” she said. “It’s a great motivation to push forward.”

After struggling during the first half of the season as she failed to win any titles, the 24-year-old ended her drought in brilliant fashion as she won her first Wimbledon crown to take her Grand Slam tally to six.

Swiatek added: “If I would have to point to two tournaments that would be the hardest ones to win, it would be Wimbledon and Cincinnati, so I’m even more happy. It’s kind of proved that the greatest moments will probably come when you least expect them.”

Paolini was looking to win her third WTA 1000 trophy and second of the year following her success at her home event in Rome in June, but for now she stays on two titles, having also won the 2024 Dubai event.

“When the rallies were going, I felt good on the court. The serves were the difference. When she needed an ace, she hit an ace,” the Italian said.

“It was definitely a positive tournament for me. It wasn’t enough, of course. I just need to improve.”

WTA Points Earned In Cincinnati

WTA 1000 winners earn 1,000 ranking points, but they also have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period 12 months ago as the WTA Rankings are based on a rolling 52-week, cumulative system.

The good news for Swiatek is that she didn’t have any points to defend from 2024 as she lost her 390 points and prize money from her semi-final run last year following her failed drug test during the tournament.

That means she added the full 1,000 points to her current rankings tally and, as a result, returned to No 2 in the rankings as she moved ahead of Coco Gauff with Aryna Sabalenka still at No 1.

WTA News

Paolini lost in the third round 12 months ago, so she 530 points (650 for reaching the final minus 120 from 2024) and she also moves one place up in the rankings to No 8 with Amanda Anisimova dropping one spot.

Prize Money Earned In Cincinnati

Having earned $4,069,500 for winning Wimbledon just over a month ago, Swiatek has added another $752,275 to her bank balance with her latest title.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has taken her earnings for the 2025 season to $8,207,057 while she now sits on US$41,349,048 in terms of career prize money, which puts her third behind Serena Williams and Venus Williams on the all-time list.

Paolini received $391,600 for finishing runner-up as she moved to $3,788,147 for the current season, bringing her overall total to $12,258,134. The Italian sits 56th in the all-time list.