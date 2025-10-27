Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have already met in five finals in 2025, and could make it six at the Paris Masters this week.

Having already met at the Italian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati Open, and US Open this season, Alcaraz and Sinner are predicted by many to face off once again at the indoor event in Paris, a tournament neither has won previously.

The pair are the top two seeds in the tournament and are projected to reach the final, and here we look at the potential pathways both will have to navigate if they want to book their latest showdown.

Alcaraz’s predicted pathway

All the top eight seeds have received an opening-round bye in the draw, meaning Alcaraz will not start his campaign until the second round.

Round 2: Alcaraz will face the winner of the opening-round clash between Cameron Norrie and Sebastian Baez to start his campaign. Norrie has been in better form of the two and is the favourite to beat Baez.

Round 3: The Spaniard is projected to face 14th seed Jiri Lehecka in round three, having already played the Czech three times in 2025 — winning twice. Lehecka begins his campaign against surprise Shanghai champion Valentin Vacherot.

Quarter-final: Alcaraz’s projected quarter-final opponent is eighth seed Casper Ruud, an opponent he holds a commanding 5-1 head-to-head lead over. Another possible opponent is ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime, who could face Ruud in round three.

Semi-final: Fourth seed Taylor Fritz is the man projected to take on Alcaraz in the last four, the two trading wins across the Laver Cup and Japan Open earlier this Autumn. Sixth seed Alex de Minaur is another name to watch out for here.

Sinner’s predicted pathway

Much like Alcaraz, Sinner — fresh off his triumph in Vienna — has an opening-round bye in Paris.

Round 2: The Italian has what appears to be a comfortable start on paper, with the world No 2 likely to be a heavy favourite against either Alex Michelsen or Zizou Bergs in his first match.

Round 3: With 16th seed Jakub Mensik having withdrawn pre-tournament, Sinner is now projected to face 17th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the third round. The Italian triumphed when they met in Rome earlier this year.

Quarter-final: Sinner’s projected quarter-final opponent is fifth seed Ben Shelton, an opponent he has beaten six times in a row. The American himself faces a tough start versus Flavio Cobolli, with 12th seed Andrey Rublev also a danger here.

Semi-final: Just days after their thrilling Vienna final, Sinner could face third seed and defending Paris champion Alexander Zverev in the last four this week. Their head-to-head is level at 4-4, though the Italian has won their last three contests. Seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti is also a potential opponent.

