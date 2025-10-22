Emma Raducanu’s 2025 season is over — and the past 11 months should ultimately go down as a huge positive for the 22-year-old.

Having started the year outside the top 50, Raducanu looks set to end the year inside the top 35 at the very least, with key improvements made and a greater consistency found despite some rocky moments.

Despite what was ultimately a solid campaign, further improvements will likely be required if she wants to rise back towards the very top in 2026 — here, we predict what tournaments are likely to feature on her 2026 schedule.

(WTA 250) Auckland Open — January 5-11

Raducanu started her 2023 and 2024 seasons in Auckland and was also set to compete in 2025, though she withdrew due to injury.

The Brit has reached the second round in both her previous appearances.

(Grand Slam) Australian Open — January 18 – February 1st

The first Grand Slam tournament of 2026 will get underway just three weeks into the new season, with Raducanu set to be among the biggest stars in Australian Open action next January.

It will be her fifth appearance in the main draw of the event, having reached the third round for the first time in 2025.

(WTA 500) Abu Dhabi Open — February 2-8

After action Down Under, Raducanu could well start her Middle East swing with action at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi.

The Brit has played the event the past two seasons, losing to Ons Jabuer in the second round in 2024, and to Marketa Vondrousova in round one this year.

(WTA 1000) Qatar Open — February 9-15

The first WTA 1000 event of the 2026 season, is this the year that the 22-year-old begins to make her mark in Doha?

Raducanu has played the WTA 1000 event twice, in 2024 and 2025, though she has lost in round one on both occasions.

(WTA 1000) Dubai Tennis Championships — February 16-22

The second of two back-to-back WTA 1000 events in the Middle East, Raducanu will likely return to Dubai after making her debut in 2025.

She reached the second round this winter, falling to Karolina Muchova.

(WTA 1000) Indian Wells Open — March 2-15

One of the most prestigious events on the WTA Tour, Raducanu has been a regular in Indian Wells since her stunning 2021 breakthrough.

She made her tournament debut that year and has not missed the event since, reaching the fourth round back in 2023.

(WTA 1000) Miami Open — March 16-29

Raducanu turned her difficult start to the 2025 season around with an impressive run to the Miami Open quarter-finals back in March, and will hope to at least match that run in 2026.

The Brit will likely make her fourth appearance at the tournament, which is held directly after Indian Wells.

BJK Cup Qualifiers — April 6-12

Raducanu did not compete in the Billie Jean King Cup in 2025, but could she return to action in 2026?

The former US Open champion — and BJK Cup semi-finalist — could be part of Great Britain’s qualifying squad next April.

(WTA 500) Stuttgart Open — April 13-19

Having skipped one of her most-played events in 2025, Raducanu could well return to Stuttgart in 2026 — especially considering the event is sponsored by Porsche.

The Brit has played the event three times, reaching the quarter-final as a wildcard in 2024.

(WTA 1000) Madrid Open — April 20 – May 3

The first huge event of the clay court season, the Madrid Open has proven a mixed event for the Brit over the years.

She reached the third round on her 2022 debut but has failed to make it past round two since then, and will look to make her fourth event appearance in 2026.

Tennis News

Victoria Mboko set for WTA Rankings breakthrough with Pan Pacific resurgence

What does Emma Raducanu need to do to reach next level in 2026? Leading tennis voice reveals

(WTA 1000) Italian Open — May 4-17

Raducanu embarked on a strong run in Rome last spring, and will hope to recapture some of that magic once again inside the Foro Italico.

Having retired injured on her event debut in 2022, she returned after a three-year absence to reach the fourth round back in May.

(Grand Slam) French Open — May 24 – June 7

The key event of the clay-court swing, Raducanu will surely look to break new ground at Roland Garros in 2026.

This is now the only Grand Slam event where she has not reached the third round, reaching round two on her two appearances in 2022 and 2025.

(WTA 500) Queen’s Club Championships — June 8-14

One of the first WTA tournaments of the grass-court swing, Raducanu reached the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club in 2024, as the tournament returned after a 52-year gap since the women’s event last took place.

The Brit will likely look to shine in front of her home crowd.

(WTA 250) Eastbourne Open – June 22-27

Having played in Eastbourne the last two years, Raducanu looks set to head back to the south coast once again in 2026.

She was beaten in round two in 2025 but reached the quarter-finals back in 2024, picking up her first-ever top-10 win versus Jessica Pegula.

(Grand Slam) Wimbledon — June 29 – July 12

The third Grand Slam event of 2025 and perhaps Raducanu’s key event on the WTA calendar, all eyes will be on how she fares at her home Grand Slam.

The Brit has done relatively well in recent years, reaching the fourth round in 2021 and 2024, and round three in 2025.

(WTA 500) Citi D.C Open — July 27 – August 2

Another event Raducanu has performed consistently well at in recent years, the Brit will likely look to kickstart her hard-court summer in Washington.

The Brit was a quarter-finalist at the event in 2024, and reached the last four of the WTA 500 event this summer — beating Naomi Osaka during her campaign.

(WTA 1000) Canadian Open — August 2-13

Next year’s Canadian Open will be a significant event for Raducanu, with action heading towards the city of her birth: Toronto.

She has played the Canadian Open twice and reached round three in 2025.

(WTA 1000) Cincinnati Open — August 12-23

The second of two WTA 1000 events during the hard-court summer, Raducanu has reached the third round on both her previous appearances in Cincinnati.

Raducanu famously beat Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka during her event debut in 2022, and pushed Aryna Sabalenka to the brink in round three this summer.

(Grand Slam) US Open — August 30 – September 13

The home of Raducanu’s standout career moment, 2025 saw the Brit win a US Open match for the first time since her historic 2021 victory.

Having reached round three in 2025, the 22-year-old will want to push on further next summer.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals — September 22-27

If Great Britain do qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Raducanu could be key to their chances.

The Brit was set to play the Finals in 2025, but pulled out to prioritise the Korea Open in Seoul — another event she could once again consider for 2026.

(WTA 1000) China Open — September 28 – October 11

Raducanu finally made her China Open debut in 2025, reaching the third round before a gutwrenching defeat to Pegula, spurning three match points.

The Brit will hope to improve on that result in 2026, in what is arguably the biggest event of the Asian swing.

(WTA 1000) Wuhan Open — October 12-18

The final WTA 1000 event of the season, Raducanu will also hope for a more positive Wuhan experience in 2026.

The star’s 2025 debut saw her retire in her opening match versus Ann Li.

(WTA 500) Ningbo Open — 19-25 October

Raducanu’s 2025 season came to an end at the Ningbo Open this year, with the star falling in three sets to home favourite Zhu Lin.

It will likely factor into her 2026 schedule as well, particularly with big ranking points available after her early exit this month.

Read Next: WTA Rankings: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Anisimova, Keys punishment confirmed for breaking rule