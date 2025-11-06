Jannik Sinner closed the gap to Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the 2025 prize money list after winning the Paris Masters, while Felix Auger-Aliassime has jumped a place after his runner-up result at the ATP 1000 event.

There are 87 ATP Tour players who have secured over $1million this season (across both singles and doubles), with 26 of these men having broken the $2million barrier. 12 stars have collected over $3million, with Casper Ruud ($3,292,413) and Andrey Rublev ($3,172,489) sitting 11th and 12th on the list.

The 2025 men’s tour will conclude with the prestigious ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from November 9 to 16.

Top 2025 prize money earners ahead of ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 2025 dominance is reflected in the prize money chasm between them and their rivals

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are the only players besides Alcaraz and Sinner to earn over $5million this year

Nine players have secured in excess of $4million this season

Jack Draper has played just one match since Wimbledon and was forced to cut short his season after the US Open due to injury.

The Brit had an excellent first half of the campaign and he remains in 10th place on the prize money list with $3,446,994.

Draper won his biggest title to date at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, and he was also a runner-up at the Madrid Masters and the Qatar Open ATP 500. He also made the last eight at the Italian Open and the last 16 at the Australian Open.

Players who have earned over $4million

Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz have all claimed between $4million and $5million in prize money this year.

Auger-Aliassime climbed above Musetti into the No 8 spot after his run to the Paris Masters final took his on-court earnings to $4,138,350

The Canadian has secured ATP 250 titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels, while he was a finalist at the ATP 500 in Dubai, a semi-finalist at the US Open and a quarter-finalist at ATP 1000 events in Cincinnati and Shanghai.

Musetti, who is now ninth with $4,046,060 (prior to the Hellenic Championship, where he is currently playing), has lost in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 in Chengdu this year.

The Italian made the semi-finals of the French Open and the Masters events in Madrid and Rome, and also reached the last eight at the US Open.

Ben Shelton is seventh with $4,414,259, having won the biggest title of his career to date at the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

The American was a runner-up at the ATP 500 in Munich, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, Indian Wells, Shanghai and the Paris Masters.

Alex de Minaur is in sixth position with $4,514,211 in prize money. The Aussie has reached both of his finals in 2025 at ATP 500 level, winning the title in Washington and finishing as a runner-up in Rotterdam.

He was also a semi-finalist at the Monte Carlo Masters, while he has reached quarter-finals at the Australian Open, the US Open, the Canadian Open, the Shanghai Masters and the Paris Masters.

Taylor Fritz ($4,748,228) occupies the No 5 spot, having reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the Miami Open and the Canadian Open, and the quarter-finals at the US Open, in 2025.

The American claimed ATP 250 grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, while he was a finalist at the Japan Open.

Players who have earned over $5million

Novak Djokovic is the fourth-highest ATP prize money earner in 2025, with $5,005,223 claimed from his 12 events prior to Athens this week.

The tennis legend reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams this season, and he was also a runner-up at the Miami Masters and a semi-finalist at the Shanghai Masters. He won his only title of the year at the ATP 250 in Geneva.

Alexander Zverev is in third place on $5,332,674, having been a finalist at the Australian Open, a semi-finalist in Toronto, Cincinnati and Paris (Masters), and a quarter-finalist at the French Open and the Italian Open.

The German secured his only title of 2025 at the ATP 500 event in Munich, and he was a runner-up at the 500 in Vienna.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in their own category

Jannik Sinner’s triumph at the Paris Masters took his season prize money haul beyond the $14million mark ($14,049,641).

The Italian collected just over $4million for winning his maiden Wimbledon crown and $2,150,400 for defending his Australian Open title.

He also won the ATP 500 tournaments in Beijing and Vienna, while he was a runner-up at the US Open, the French Open, the Italian Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Sinner’s tally does not include the astonishing $6million he raked in for winning the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh.

Carlos Alcaraz lost his opening match at the Paris Masters, but he remains top of the prize money standings with a staggering total of $16,099,427. This already puts Alcaraz’s 2025 season fifth for the most prize money earned in a single ATP Tour campaign.

The Spaniard claimed $5,000,000 for winning the US Open and $2,901,024 for his triumph at the French Open, and he was also a runner-up at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has won Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati and ATP 500 tournaments in Rotterdam, London (Queen’s Club) and Tokyo this year. He was also finalist at the Barcelona Open.

Top 10 ATP prize money earners in 2025

10. Jack Draper – $3,446,994 ($25,290 in doubles)

9. Lorenzo Musetti – $4,046,060 ($169,614 in doubles)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – $4,138,350 ($33,654 in doubles)

7. Ben Shelton – $4,414,259 ($144,606 in doubles)

6. Alex de Minaur – $4,514,211 ($49,484 in doubles)

5. Taylor Fritz – $4,748,228 ($19,192 in doubles)

4. Novak Djokovic – $5,005,223 ($12,930 in doubles)

3. Alexander Zverev – $5,332,674 ($83,906 in doubles)

2. Jannik Sinner – $14,049,641 ($6,245 in doubles)

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $16,099,427

