Jelena Ostapenko was the big winner from the 2025 WTA Stuttgart Open, tearing through the draw to claim the ninth WTA singles title of her career.

The Latvian dismantled world No 1 and top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final, having previously beaten second seed and world No 2 Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

Ostapenko’s triumph as an unseeded player is impressive considering the quality of the field in Stuttgart, which also saw the likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini in action.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko naturally takes home the most ranking points and prize money, but what did the biggest names earn from the WTA 500 event?

Ranking points

A WTA 500 event naturally means that 500 ranking points are available to the winner, with Ostapenko’s ranking benefitting greatly from her triumph.

Having only had one ranking point to defend after an opening-round defeat in 2024, the Latvian surged to a total of 2,345 points thanks to her victory, leaping up six places to world No 18.

Sabalenka earned 325 points thanks to her runner-up finish at the event, bettering her quarter-final result from 2024.

Beaten semi-finalists Paolini and Ekaterina Alexandrova earned 195 points, while beaten quarter-finalists Swiatek, Gauff, Pegula, and Elise Mertens earned 108 points.

For Swiatek, that is a dip down after failing to match last year’s semi-final run, meaning she has lost further ground to world No 1 Sabalenka.

Players who lost in the second round earned 60 ranking points, while one ranking point was available in round one.

WTA Tour News

Jelena Ostapenko emulates staggering Serena Williams feat as she storms to Stuttgart title

Revealed: Alex Eala’s special Madrid Open connection ahead of Round 1 clash

Prize money

Ostapenko’s most iconic prize may be her brand-new Porsche, with a car awarded to the tournament champion every year.

However, the 27-year-old will also benefit from a significant financial reward thanks to her exploits in Stuttgart.

The Latvian has earned $162,181 thanks to her triumph, while runner-up Sabalenka has been rewarded with a cheque of $99,878 – more than enough to buy her own Porsche, having tasted a fourth defeat in as many finals at the tournament.

“I’m glad I can afford this car,” she joked in her post-match speech. “After this final, I’m gonna [sic] order one because this is the only way for me.”

Semi-finalists Alexandrova and Paolini received $58,346 for their run to the last four, while quarter-finalists Swiatek, Gauff, Pegula, and Mertens will receive $30,751 in prize money.

Players beaten in round two will earn $15,648, while players who were defeated in the opening round will receive $11,177.

Read Next: Iga Swiatek facing her biggest crisis, Carlos Alcaraz’s injury nightmare and Holger Rune’s second coming – Tennis365’s Heroes and Villains