Elena Rybakina and Veronika Kudermetova came up short in their semi-finals at the Cincinnati Open so let’s take a look at the points and prize money they earned for their efforts at the WTA 1000 tournament.

After brushing aside world No 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-final, Rybakina was expected to push third seed Iga Swiatek all the way in the last four.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion had the early advantage as she broke first, but Swiatek hit back and then claimed a second break to take the opening set, but Rybakina then faltered as the unforced errors crept up and the Pole came away with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The unseeded Kudermetova took out 17th seed Belinda Bencic in the second round, 16th seed Clara Tauson in the third round, 31st seed Magda Linette in the fourth round and qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the quarter-final.

And she put up a good fight against Jasmine Paolini in the last four before the seventh-seeded Italian notched up a 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3 win to reach her third WTA 1000 final.

It’s the end of the road for Rybakina and Kudermetova in Cincinnati, but how much money and how many points did they collect?

WTA Points Earned In Cincinnati

Players earn 390 points for reaching a semi-final of a WTA 1000 event, but they also have to defend the points at the corresponding period 12 months ago as the WTA Tour uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system.

Former world No 3 Rybakina started the Ohio event at No 10 in the WTA Rankings and she earned 380 points for reaching the semi-final as she only had to defend 10 points following her second-round exit from the 2024 edition.

The Kazakh player sits on 3,663 ranking points, but her run didn’t result in any positional change as she has remained at No 10 in the Live Rankings.

Tennis News

Elena Rybakina’s short reply when asked about Stefano Vukov being back in her box

2025 US Open: Dates, draw, projected top seeds, prize money. Will Novak Djokovic play? Will Emma Raducanu be seeded?

It is a different story for Kudermetova as she was down in 36th before the Cincinnati Open with 1,373 points and she picked up 358 points after losing in the third round last year.

The Russian – who has peaked at No 9 – has earned a 10-place jump in the Live Rankings and she is now set to be seeded at the US Open.

Prize Money earned In Cincinnati

Rybakina had $2,238,782 in prize money earnings for the 2025 season before the latest WTA 1000 tournament while had earned $12,217,645 over the course of her career.

Kudermetova’s career earnings were $5,106,696 and her tally for the current campaign was $1,699,953.

The two semi-finalists have collected cheques of $206,100 for their fortnight in Ohio, but they missed out on a potential first prize of $752,275 while the runner-up will walk away with $391,600.