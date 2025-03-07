The Indian Wells Open is the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the ATP Tour season, while it is the third WTA 1000 tournament of the 2025 calendar.

The event officially goes by the name BNP Paribas Open as the French financial institution is the title sponsor and big money has gone into this year’s tournament.

The total financial commitment for the 2025 edition is just over $19m – up 7.76% from 2024 – with $9,693,540 in prize money up for grabs at both the men’s competition and on the women’s side.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek won the titles last year and each title winner received a cheque of $1,100,000 and 1,000 ranking points while the runners-up Daniil Medvedev and Maria Sakkari were awarded $585,000 in prize money.

Both Alcaraz and Swiatek are looking to win their third titles in California with the former eyeing three in a row following his 2023 and 2024 runs while the Pole also won the title in 2022.

The Indian Wells, which forms part of the Sunshine Double along with the Miami Open, is considered one of the biggest 1000 events on both calendars and is a favourite among both fans and players.

Besides being treated like royalty at the Tennis Paradise, players also earn top dollar for their work over the fortnight. Although some will be going home after just one round, they will still be richly rewarded.

This year’s winners will receive $1,201,125 – up 9.19% from the 2024 total – but those who lose in the first round will earn less than they did last year as they will go home with $25,375 compared to $30,050 in 2024.

Full 2025 Indian Wells prize money breakdown:

Champions: $1,201,125/$1,127,500 (ATP/WTA)

Runners-up: $638,750/$599,625

Semi-finalists: $354,850/$333,125

Quarter-finalists: $202,000/$189,625

Fourth round: $110,250/$103,525

Third round: $64,500/$60,578

Second round: $37,650/$43,050

First round: $25,375/$30,801

Qualifying:

Second round: $14,730/$14,760

First round: $7,640/$7,995

For comparison, this year’s Australian Open winners Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys earned $2,198,928 each while those who lost in the opening round picked up $82,931.

In terms of ranking points, after the four Grand Slams and ATP Finals and WTA Finals, the WTA 1000 events are next best in terms of points on offer for players.

There is a difference in the points allocated for the men’s and women’s draw from qualifying until the semi-final.

Points breakdown for ATP event:

Champion: 1,000

Runner-up: 650

Semi-finalists: 400

Quarter-finalists: 200

Fourth round: 100

Third round: 50

Second round: 30

First round: 10

Qualifying:

Qualified: 20

Second round: 10

First round: 0

Tennis News

The 11 men to win multiple Indian Wells titles: ft Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz looks to emulate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with rare Indian Wells feat

Points breakdown for WTA event:

Champion: 1,000

Runner-up: 650

Semi-finalists: 390

Quarter-finalists: 215

Fourth round: 120

Third round: 65

Second round: 35

First round: 10

Qualifying:

Qualified: 30

Second round: 20

First round: 2

This year’s men’s and women’s doubles winning teams will receive a cheque of $457,150 to share while the runners-up will walk away with $242,020.

The points allocation for the men’s doubles tournament is the same as the singles event with only two rounds before the quarter-finals while there is only one difference in the women’s singles and doubles.

The doubles players earn 10 in the round of 32 (effectively the first round) while singles players pick u 65 points in the third round.