Valentin Vacherot is in dreamland after he produced one of the biggest upsets in tennis with a straight-set win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters and he will be richly rewarded in the ATP Rankings and with prize money.

Before his match against Djokovic, Vacherot had already left his mark on the ATP Masters 1000 tournament as he stunned 10th seed Holger Rune in the quarter-final and secured a top 100 breakthrough in the rankings.

That was already quite an achievement for someone who wasn’t even in the qualifying draw a few days before the event started, as he was down at No 204 in the rankings.

But late withdrawals meant he earned a shot at the main draw and he made the most of his chance as he won his two qualifying matches.

The 26-year-old then defeated Laslo Djere, 14th seed Alexander Bublik, 20th seed Alexander Bublik, 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor and Rune to earn a shot at one of tennis’ all-time greats in the last four.

Not too many people would have fancied him against Djokovic – a man who has won a record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles – but the qualifier pulled off the miracle with a 6-3, 6-4 win to become the first player from Monaco to reach the final of a Masters event.

So how will Vacherot be rewarded in terms of his ranking and prize money?

Ranking Points Earned In Shanghai

With Vacherot secured of his place in the final, he is assured of earning at least 670 points for his efforts in Shanghai.

ATP Masters 1000 events offer 1,000 points for the winner and 650 for a runner-up, but Vacherot will earn an additional 20 points for his qualifying wins.

There is another bonus for the Monagasue as he won’t drop any points after the tournament, as he didn’t feature on the ATP Tour 12 months ago so he will add at least 670 points to his tally.

As mentioned earlier, Vacherot was at No 204 at teh start, but has surged an incredible 146 places to No 58 in the Live Rankings with his points tally increasing to 933.

If he wins the title, he will be on 1,283 points and that will likely result in a jump to No 52.

Vacherot’s Prize Money From Shanghai

The Monaco player had earned “only” $594,077 in career prize money before the ATP Masters 1000 tournament with $200,789 of that coming in 2025.

But Vacherot will double his career earnings and break the $1m mark as he is assured of picking up a cheque of at least $597,890 if he finishes runner-up.

A victory will increase his bank tally by an incredible $1,124,380.

Not bad for a two-week effort.