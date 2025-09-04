They are two of the biggest names in men’s tennis, and all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when they meet in a blockbuster US Open semi-final on Friday.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are former champions in New York and will be eyeing up a return to the final in this fascinating last-four clash, their first showdown since the Serbian stunned his younger rival at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Despite fitness struggles, 38-year-old Djokovic has defied the odds to see off several younger rivals and reach a record 14th US Open men’s singles semi-final, while Alcaraz has stormed through to the last four — with the world No 2 yet to drop a set.

There will be plenty at stake when the two take to the court tomorrow afternoon inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, including big ranking points and prize money.

Here, we look at what the pair have both earned so far, and what will await the winner.

Ranking points

After early exits for both men in 2024, the 2025 US Open will represent a positive rankings boost for Djokovic and Alcaraz.

By reaching the last four, Djokovic and Alcaraz have guaranteed themselves an impressive 800 semi-final ranking points.

Twelve months ago, Djokovic earned just 100 ranking points from the US Open after falling in the third round to Alexei Popyrin.

Tennis News

How Novak Djokovic can match 3 tennis icons with 2025 US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach reveals the key factor which may aid ‘revenge’ chances against Novak Djokovic

That means the Serbian is up 700 ranking points to 4,830 points in the ATP Live Rankings, moving him up three places to world No 4 as things stand.

Alcaraz was beaten even earlier than Djokovic in 2024, falling in the second round to Botic van de Zandschulp.

The Spaniard earned only 50 points for that result, meaning he is provisionally up 750 points in the ATP Live Rankings.

Alcaraz holds 10,340 points in the ATP Live Rankings, and is provisionally back as the world No 1 — ahead of incumbent Jannik Sinner.

Sinner has to better Alcaraz’s result to remain as the world No 1, though, even if he manages that, the Spaniard has significantly closed the gap regardless of how he fares for the rest of the event.

Whoever wins Friday’s semi-final will earn themselves 1,300 ATP Ranking points.

Should Alcaraz triumph in this clash, that would mean he would remain as provisional No 1 and would need Sinner to beat him in the final to prevent the Spaniard returning to the very top, while Djokovic would stay as the live world No 4 if he were to win.

However, Djokovic can return to world No 3 with a run to the title.

Prize Money

Neither Alcaraz nor Djokovic is a stranger to big prize money winnings.

No tennis player in history can match Djokovic’s total career earnings of $188,934,053, while Alcaraz himself is already sixth in the all-time ATP prize money list, with winnings of $48,486,628.

By reaching the last four in New York, both men have already won a significant amount of money from this year’s US Open.

Semi-finalists in both the men’s and women’s singles draw this year will earn a staggering $1,260,000, up from the $1,000,000 beaten semi-finalists received in 2024.

Whoever prevails between Djokovic and Alcaraz will guarantee themselves at least $2,500,000 for reaching the final, with the eventual champion earning an extraordinary $5,000,000 for their triumph.

Alcaraz has already earned $10,631,652 in prize money in 2025, while Djokovic has won $3,400,133 this season.

Read Next: Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry set for Grand Slam milestone that Federer and Nadal failed to achieve