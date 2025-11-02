Jannik Sinner is the Paris Masters champion for the first time, with the Italian defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime to triumph inside the La Defense Arena.

There were physical concerns for Sinner earlier in the week, but the 24-year-old ultimately produced an impressive run to his fifth title of 2025, beating his Canadian rival 6-4, 7-6(4).

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that Sinner, Auger-Aliassime, and their ATP contemporaries will receive for their efforts at the event.

What ranking points were on offer?

For lifting the title, Sinner picked up a staggering 1,000 points from the final Masters 1000 event of 2025.

Having missed the event in 2024 due to injury, that moves the Italian up from 10,500 to 11,500 ranking points — enough to see him move back above Carlos Alcaraz as the world No 1.

A runner-up finish earns Auger-Aliassime 650 points, moving the Canadian up to eighth in both Monday’s official ATP Rankings, and in the ATP Race to Turin.

Having exited the tournament at the semi-final stage, both Alexander Zverev and Alexander Bublik earn 400 points.

Zverev entered the tournament as the defending champion, meaning he will drop 600 points to 5,560 points on Monday, though Bublik is set to rise three places to a new career-high of world No 13.

Tennis News

Players told court speed criticism is ‘not constructive’ after claims of Sinner/Alcaraz favouritism

Hellenic Championship draw: Djokovic the favourite as Musetti makes late-gasp ATP Finals bid

Wildcard Valentin Vacherot, sixth seed Alex de Minaur, 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, and fifth seed Ben Shelton all exited at the quarter-final stage, and pick up 200 points as a result.

Players beaten in the third round will take home 100 points, with 50 points on offer for those who reached the second round, and just 10 points on offer in round one.

However, having received byes in the opening round, top seed Alcaraz, seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti, and eighth seed Casper Ruud all receive just 10 points for their second-round defeats.

Champion: 1,000

Runner-up: 650

Semi-finalists: 400

Quarter-finalists: 200

Round 3: 100

Round 2: 50

Round 1: 10

What prize money was on offer?

The final Masters 1000 event of the season saw significant prize money at stake, with Sinner taking home a paycheck of €946,610 for his efforts inside the La Defense Arena.

And, Auger-Aliassime is also well-rewarded after reaching the second Masters 1000 final of his career, with the Canadian receiving €516,925 for his efforts.

Semi-finalists Zverev and Bublik take home €282,650 in prize money for reaching the last four, while quarter-finalists Vacherot, de Minaur, Medvedev, and Shelton all earn €154,170.

Players eliminated in the third round will receive €82,465, while those eliminated in round two will earn €44,220, and those eliminated in round one will receive €24,500.

Champion: €946,610

Runner-up: €516,925

Semi-finalists: €282,650

Quarter-finalists: €154,170

Round 3: €82,465

Round 2: €44,220

Round 1: €24,500

Read Next: Ranking points and prize money earned by Victoria Mboko and Cristian Bucsa after Hong Kong Open final