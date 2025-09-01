They are two of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour, and on Monday, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka will do battle at the US Open.

Six years on from an emotional first career meeting at the 2019 US Open, 23rd seed Osaka and third seed Gauff will face off for the sixth time, and for the first time since Osaka retired injured in their clash at the 2024 China Open.

The clash between the two multiple-time Grand Slam champions is arguably the pick of fourth round action in New York, and has received Labor Day prime time billing, selected as the second day session match inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There will be plenty at stake for the two former US Open champions, but what can both Osaka and Gauff earn in New York this summer?

We look at the prize money and ranking points earned by both women, and what would await the eventual winner.

Ranking points

Both women automatically earned 10 points by entering the main draw of the event, with everyone in round one awarded that amount.

However, by reaching the fourth round, Gauff and Osaka both have 240 WTA Ranking points to their name from this year’s US Open.

For Gauff, that sees her match her result from last year, having reached the fourth round in 2024 before a three-set loss to compatriot Emma Navarro.

The American holds 7,874 points in the WTA Live Rankings — just as she does in the official WTA Rankings — though sits at world No 2 in the live rankings, ahead of Iga Swiatek.

Having surged back inside the top 30 of the rankings following her Canadian Open run earlier this month, Osaka was ranked as the world No 24 heading into the event.

The Japanese has eclipsed the 70 points she earned for reaching the second round in 2024, and moves to 1,949 points in the WTA Live Rankings — provisionally up two places to world No 22.

Whoever wins this match will be awarded 430 ranking points for reaching the quarter-final.

That would push Osaka up to 2,139 points and provisionally up to world No 19 in the rankings, provisionally returning to the top 20.

Victory for Gauff would push her to 8,064 points, maintaining her position of No 2 in the live rankings.

Prize money

Prize money at the US Open is bigger than ever, with this year’s men’s and women’s singles champions set to take home a tennis record $5,000,000 in winnings from New York.

However, by reaching the fourth round of this year’s event, Osaka and Gauff have already secured significant paydays.

With $110,000 available in the first round, the two earned $154,000 for reaching round two, and $237,000 for reaching round three.

After progressing to the second week, Osaka and Gauff have both now secured a staggering $400,000 in winnings from the tournament, with the winner set to earn $660,000 for reaching the last eight.

Heading into the US Open, Osaka had already earned $1,180,367 for 2025, while Gauff had earned a staggering $5,946,685 in winnings for her season to date.

