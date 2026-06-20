Defending champion Jannik Sinner will be the top seed at Wimbledon for the third year in a row while tennis great Novak Djokovic finds himself well down the list following his inactivity in recent months.

The seedings for the third Grand Slam of the year will be confirmed early next week with the final list based on the ATP Rankings of 22 June, meaning this week’s Queen’s Club Championship and Halle Open are the final events where points count.

With world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz ruled out due to a wrist injury, the top two had been set for quite some time with Sinner going into the top spot on the draw line while French Open champion Alexander Zverev will lead the bottom half.

Third spot was up for grabs – not that it makes much of a difference in terms of the draw – as Ben Shelton had a chance to overtake Felix Auger-Aliassime, but the American’s semi-final loss in Halle means the Canadian keeps his spot.

They are followed by Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz with Novak Djokovic a lowly seventh, but Fritz could still jump to No 4 if he wins the Halle Open.

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Seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic has played only four tournaments this year with his last coming at Roland Garros where he lost in the third round against rising star Joao Fonseca.

Wimbledon, though, will always be his best chance to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam.

Positions nine to 14th are confirmed while Frances Tiafoe, who is currently 20th, can still move up to 17th if he wins the Queen’s Club Chamionship while Francisco Cerundolo occupies 2nnd spot, but can also move up a few spots if he is the last player standing in London.

Besides Alcaraz, two other top-20 players have pulled out as Lorenzo Musetti (15th in the Live Rankings) and Valentin Vacherot (19th) are also missing due to injury.

Teenagers Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca have comfortably made the cut as the former sits at No 21 while the Brazilian is three places behind him.

Tommy Paul, currently No 23, and fellow American Brandon Nakashima (28th) are also still in action at Queen’s Club and can move up a few spots.

The withdrawal of three seeded players means Ugo Humbert, Igancio Buse and Matteo Arnaldi have moved into the top 32.

Sinner leads the Italians with French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi and Matteo Arnaldi on the list while Shelton, Fritz, Learner Tien, Paul, Tiafoe and Nakashima make up the American contingent of projected seeds.

Projected ATP Wimbledon seedings:

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime

4. Ben Shelton

5. Alex de Minaur

6. Taylor Fritz

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Daniil Medvedev

9. Flavio Cobolli

10. Alexander Bublik

11. Casper Ruud

12. Andrey Rublev

13. Jiri Lehecka

14. Luciano Darderi

15. Jakub Mensik

16. Learner Tien

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Arthur Fils

19. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

20. Rafael Jodar

21. Frances Tiafoe

22. Joao Fonseca

23. Francisco Cerundolo

24. Tommy Paul

25. Arthur Rinderknech

26. Cameron Norrie

27. Brandon Nakashima

28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

29. Alejandro Tabilo

30. Ugo Humbert

31. Igancio Buse

32. Matteo Arnaldi