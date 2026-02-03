The Australian Open is done and dusted, while there will be no more Grand Slam tennis until May, there are plenty of significant tournaments on the horizon.

Among them is the upcoming Qatar Open in Doha, the first WTA 1000 event of 2026 and a tournament that has become one of the most prestigious on the calendar in recent years.

Twelve months ago, Amanda Anisimova defeated Jelena Ostapenko to lift the title and kickstart her landmark 2025 campaign, and all eyes will be on who can triumph in 2026.

Who will be in action?

A handful of top players have already withdrawn from the event, with the likes of Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, and Madison Keys officially out of the tournament.

However, several of the biggest tennis stars are still set to be in action, with world No 4 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Anisimova looking to successfully defend her title.

The American is set to be the fourth seed in the draw, behind world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, world No 2 and three-time champion Iga Swiatek, and world No 3 and recent Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina.

World No 5 Coco Gauff is also set to be in action, as are fellow top-10 stars Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, Belinda Bencic, and Elina Svitolina.

Top-20 stars Emma Navarro, Victoria Mboko, and Karolina Muchova are also among the 16 seeded players at the event, while Emma Raducanu is among the high-profile unseeded players.

What ranking points are on offer?

The Qatar Open is the first of 10 WTA 1000 events scheduled on the 2026 calendar, and offers the competing players the chance to bank significant points in the WTA Rankings early in the season.

This year’s champion will take home an impressive 1,000 ranking points, while the runner-up will be awarded at not-insignificant 650 ranking points.

The two beaten semi-finalists will earn 390 ranking points, with 215 ranking points awarded to players who reach the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Players who reach the third round will be awarded 120 ranking points, with players in round two earning 65 ranking points, and players who fall in the opening round receiving 10 ranking points.

The top eight seeds will all receive a bye into round two, and will themselves only be awarded 10 ranking points should they fall in their first match.

What prize money is on offer?

A total prize money commitment of $4,088,211 is set for this year’s event in Qatar, with significant prize money available in the women’s singles draw.

This year’s women’s singles champion is set to take home an impressive $665,000, up from the $597,000 Anisimova received for her 2025 triumph.

The runner-up will earn $385,001 in prize money, with $197,000 on offer to the two beaten semi-finalists, and $98,500 awarded to players who fall at the quarter-final stage.

Players who reach the third round will be awarded in $49,250 in winnings, with prize money of $26,000 in offer in round two, and $18,300 in round one.

Key dates

Main-draw action at the Qatar Open will begin on Sunday, February 8, and conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday, February 14.

The final will be held at 18:00 local time on Saturday, February 14, following the women’s singles on Thursday, February 12, and the semi-finals on Friday, February 13.

A time for the draw reveal has yet to be confirmed, but it will likely take place on Friday, February 6, or Saturday, February 7.

Entry list and top seeds (as of February 3, 2026)

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Iga Swiatek

3) Elena Rybakina

4) Amanda Anisimova

5) Coco Gauff

6) Mirra Andreeva

7) Jasmine Paolini

8) Belinda Bencic

9) Elina Svitolina

10) Ekaterina Alexandrova

11) Linda Noskova

12) Victoria Mboko

13) Clara Tauson

14) Emma Navarro

15) Ludmilla Samsonova

16) Karolina Muchova

Diana Shnaider

Elise Mertens

Jeļena Ostapenko

Leylah Fernandez

Qinwen Zheng

Sofia Kenin

Maya Joint

Emma Raducanu

Anna Kalinskaya

Marketa Vondrousova

Mccartney Kessler

Xinyu Wang

Lois Boisson

Jaqueline Cristian

Sorana Cirstea

Marie Bouzkova

Veronika Kudermetova

Tatjana Maria

Paula Badosa

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Daria Kasatkina

Laura Siegemund

Katerina Siniakova

(PR) Karolina Pliskova

(PR) Barbora Krejcikova

Further qualifiers and wildcards tbc

